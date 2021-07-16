Xaloy To Return To Virginia, Reopen Pulaski Manufacturing Facility

Xaloy, a leading manufacturer of plastic processing components for injection and extrusion machinery, will move its manufacturing operation from Ohio back to Virginia and reopen its former facility in Pulaski County. The company will invest $1.75 million in its 100,000-square-foot, 30-acre site in the Town of Pulaski to produce bimetallic barrels for a wide range of applications in the plastics manufacturing industry. Virginia successfully competed against Ohio for the project, which will retain seven jobs and create 35 new jobs.

In 2016, Xaloy closed its Pulaski plant and moved the majority of the facility’s manufacturing and positions to Austintown, OH. With the return of its barrel manufacturing functions to Pulaski County, the company will rehire a number of former employees familiar with Xaloy’s specific machinery.

“With the increase in demand we were reaching capacity with our twin-barrel line in Austintown, and moving that business back to Pulaski was contingent on being able to hire the right people and do it quickly,” said Xaloy CEO Kamal K. Tiwari. “When we decided to reopen the Pulaski site, we turned to former employees to get the facility back in operation. Nearly all 20 of the initial workforce consists of former Pulaski Xaloy workers, bringing with them decades of experience. To have a group of people who could bring this level of knowledge and experience and loyalty to the table was critical. With the support of the Governor, state and local officials, and everyone who wanted to see manufacturing in this community back on its feet, we’re happy to have been able to bring those hopes to fruition.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, the Town of Pulaski, and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as local incentives from Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski.

“Our workforce is one of the key reasons Virginia is America’s Top State for Business and the return of Xaloy is proof positive that our pipeline of skilled talent is unmatched,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “It was a priority to regain this important employer in Pulaski, and securing this important project demonstrates the value of collaboration in driving economic opportunity and building long-term corporate partnerships.”

“One of Virginia’s greatest business assets is our exceptional workforce, and we are proud to support Xaloy’s return to Pulaski County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s investment will strengthen the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing, and we are committed to facilitating Xaloy’s success here any way we can.”

“Xaloy has decades of rich history in the Town of Pulaski and we are thrilled they are returning home,” said Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham. “We applaud the dedication, loyalty, and responsiveness of the citizens in the Town who were formerly employed at the plant and were key factors in the decision-making process. The Town of Pulaski is committed to fully supporting Xaloy as they restart operations and is excited for the future success generated from this catalyst.”

“The New River Valley welcomes Xaloy back to Pulaski,” said Charlie Jewell, Executive Director of Onward New River Valley. “Their decision to bring manufacturing back to the New River Valley speaks volumes about the quality of our workforce and the supportive community they have in Pulaski County and the Town.”

