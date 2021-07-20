SimpliSafe To Add Second Operation, Create 250 New Jobs In Virginia

SimpliSafe, a leading producer of self-installed home security systems, will invest more than $3 million to expand its operations in Henrico County, VA. The company will establish a new customer security monitoring service center to provide 24-hour monitoring of security systems data. The company also considered Washington state and other West Coast locations for the project, which will create more than 250 new jobs in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our operations in Henrico County,” said SimpliSafe CEO Christian Cerda. “Since opening our first customer support center here in 2019, the Richmond region has proven to be the ideal place to launch SimpliSafe into its next phase of growth with our own state-of-the-art monitoring center. We have aggressive hiring plans to help us address the demands of our growing customer base, and this market is rich with exceptional talent. We’re proud to be creating opportunities in Henrico County as we work on our mission of making every home secure.”

Governor Ralph Northam and company officials announced the project during an event at SimpliSafe’s first customer support operation at Willow Lawn in Henrico County, which opened in 2020 and created 572 new jobs.

“SimpliSafe’s decision to establish a second Henrico County facility in just two years further solidifies why Virginia is the best place to do business,” said Gov. Northam. “The Richmond region has the business climate, talent pipeline, and infrastructure to support the rapid growth of SimpliSafe. We are proud to help SimpliSafe continue to protect millions of individuals across the country from its operations here in the Commonwealth.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boston, MA, SimpliSafe pioneered the self-install home security model and continues to lead the way in delivering innovative home security services. The company provides home security devices, 24-hour monitoring, and software that enables homeowners to arm and disarm their system from virtually any location. The company was recently awarded in multiple categories for “Best Home Security Systems of 2021” by U.S. News & World Report. With its commitment to create more than 250 new jobs, SimpliSafe will employ more than 800 people in Henrico County within five year

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth and will support SimpliSafe’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“Companies with aggressive growth strategies are drawn to the Commonwealth because of our strong and reliable workforce, and we are thrilled that SimpliSafe has once again chosen to reinvest in Henrico County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company is a significant employer in the Greater Richmond region, and the addition of more than 250 new jobs is wonderful news following CNBC’s declaration that Virginia is the top state for business.”

