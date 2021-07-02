Roseburg Forest Products To Create 137 Jobs In North Carolina

Roseburg Forest Products will create 137 new jobs in Halifax County, NC. The innovative U.S. forest products manufacturer will invest a total of $200 million to develop a sustainable high-tech sawmill operation in the Town of Weldon.

“Low interest rates, a surge in home remodeling, and growing demand for single-family housing are pushing the industry to increase domestic lumber production capacity as quickly as possible,” said Roseburg President and CEO Grady Mulbery. “This new mill is an exciting strategic growth opportunity that integrates well with our other North American operations and client base. We are deeply grateful to the state of North Carolina, Halifax County and the Town of Weldon, who together helped make this project possible. We look forward to a long and productive future in the Roanoke Valley.”

Oregon-based Roseburg Forest Products has manufactured high-quality wood products since 1936. The family-owned and operated company owns and manages 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon and the southeastern U.S., including North Carolina.

“We are continuing our efforts to bring good paying jobs to rural North Carolina and it will be great to have Roseburg Forest Products in Halifax County,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This decision underscores the confidence companies have in our state, our location, our workforce and our quality of life.”

“With its timberland, Roseburg has been long rooted in North Carolina, but today’s announcement is a celebration of the strong foundation that our economy and workforce can provide growing companies,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The company’s decision to add a second U.S. sawmill operation in Halifax County proves that with the right partnerships, business climate and a diverse, talent pipeline, North Carolina will continue to attract innovative manufacturers to all corners of our state.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Roseburg’s decision to locate a sawmill to North Carolina. Salaries for the new positions will vary. Once all the positions are filled, the average annual salary for all new positions is $50,796, which is above the Halifax County average salary of $34,225. The project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $6.9 million per year.

Roseburg’s expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $511 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 137 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,088,000 spread over 12 years.

“This is an exciting investment by a company that represents significant growth opportunities for Weldon and Halifax County,” commented Vernon J. Bryant, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners. “Roseburg is a first-class manufacturer, and we celebrate the partnerships that have been created to support the company’s decision to locate in Halifax County. This is an incredible accomplishment.”

“The Town of Weldon is thrilled to welcome Roseburg Forest Products to our community,” said Julia Meacham, Mayor of Weldon. “This project will be transformational for the town. We look forward to working with the company and our local partners in supporting Roseburg’s long-term growth and success here.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Railroad Company, Halifax County, the Halifax County Economic Development Commission, Halifax County Business Horizons, Inc., the Town of Weldon, Golden LEAF Foundation, CSX Transportation, Dominion Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas.

