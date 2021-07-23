Renewable Transport Services Adding Over 90 Jobs In Indiana

Renewable Transport Services Inc. (RTS), a freight shipping and trucking company, will invest more than $20 million to upgrade and equip its current 100,000-square-foot Indianapolis facility. RTS will make property improvements and office renovations and purchase additional trucks and trailers to expand its Indianapolis operations. The Indianapolis-based company has committed to creating up to 98 new jobs by the end of 2025 and has already hired five toward its goal.

“We have developed a strong reputation in the local area for outstanding service, and our customers have a strong desire to grow with us in the Midwest area,” said Noah Sodrel, Renewable Transport Services founder and CEO. “Indiana has always been home for us, and we look forward to bringing more trucking opportunities into the state of Indiana.”

Sodrel, a fourth-generation trucking leader, left his family’s business in 2015 after 25 years to independently start RTS. In 2020, RTS ranked 15th on the Indianapolis Business Journal‘s Fast 25 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Indianapolis area. The company was also recognized on Inc. Magazine‘s list of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in America. RTS also recently became certified as a Great Place to Work.

This expansion will enable the company to launch a dedicated regional division, which will create better driving opportunities for the company’s drivers and decrease required time on the road. A preferred carrier for multiple national customers, RTS will use the new location as a launching pad for additional growth. The company also plans to add a second location in northern Indiana within the next few years.

“Indiana’s central location, infrastructure investments and hardworking Hoosier workforce make our state the perfect stop for companies like Renewable Transport Services,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “It’s an exciting day as we celebrate the company’s decision to fuel its growth in Indiana, and we’re grateful for their commitment to increasing their footprint and creating more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”

The IEDC offered Renewable Transport Services Inc. up to $1.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, so the company is eligible to claim incentives once workers are hired. The city of Indianapolis supports the project in partnership with Develop Indy.

“We’re excited to welcome this substantial investment by RTS in their southside headquarters,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s announcement is yet another sign that Indianapolis offers a strong economic ecosystem for businesses to expand operations and attract talent.”

