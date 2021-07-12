New SC Agribusiness, Manufacturing Facilities To Create 372 Jobs

Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC, a division of Prestage Farms, plans to build a new processing facility in Kershaw County, SC. The $150 million investment will create 292 new jobs.

“We are proud and excited to announce the expansion of our operations here in South Carolina where we’ve been doing business since 1994,” said Prestage Farms President Dr. Ron Prestage. “We are grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project, and we look forward to success with all of our partners for many years to come.”

North Carolina-based Prestage Farms, a family-owned producer of quality pork and poultry products, operates facilities in seven states and employs more than 2,700 workers. The new facility, located at the Governor’s Hill Industrial Park in Camden, will be the company’s second facility in Kershaw County. The new operations will process poultry products using state-of-the-art technology and high levels of automation. The facility will utilize technologies that will increase sanitation and the shelf life of products.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, with hiring expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC team should visit readySC for more information.

“Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC’s decision to invest $150 million and create 292 new jobs is a huge win for Kershaw County and the entire Palmetto State,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “I congratulate this great company and wish them continued success.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The Council also awarded Kershaw County a $1.2 million Set-Aside Fund grant to assist with related project costs.

“The Palmetto State has a rich history in agribusiness, and today’s announcement by Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC shows that this industry continues to flourish,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “The $150 million investment and 292 new jobs underscore the company’s commitment to Kershaw County and to South Carolina, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

“It’s an exciting day in Kershaw County as we announce the growth of Prestage Farms in Kershaw County creating nearly 300 high-paying jobs,” said Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns. “This project is the county’s largest investment announcement since the 1960s. We congratulate them on this momentous occasion and look forward to continuing our partnership with this company for many years to come. Today marks the payoff of four years of investment in our workforce and in our industrial sites to grow and attract new business.”

“Prestage Farms is a family-owned agribusiness with a stellar track record of supporting South Carolina farmers,” commented Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “By expanding and diversifying their operations, they’ll be able to provide more jobs and more opportunities for farmers. We’re proud to have Prestage as a vital partner as we continue to grow South Carolina’s agribusiness sector.”

Soltice Sleep Products Growing In Marion County

Solstice Sleep Products, Inc., a wholesale mattress company, plans to establish operations in Marion County, SC and create 80 new jobs. The new facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021, and will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand throughout the Southeast.

“We are proud to work with the state of South Carolina and Marion County to expand our base of operations throughout the Southeast!” said Solstice Sleep Product President Dennis Straily. “Marion, South Carolina will help us secure our long-term growth plans with our dealer base and meet their growing business demands. I would like to thank Dr. Julie Norman, executive director of the Marion County Economic Development Commission, for all her help to get this project completed with Solstice Sleep Products, Inc.”

This will be the company’s sixth manufacturing facility opened in the last 10 years. It will produce mattresses and foundation sleep products under the Jamison brand, known for handcrafted bedding since 1883.

“Congratulations to Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. for choosing to build new operations in Marion County,” said Gov. McMaster. “The 80 new jobs this company will bring to South Carolina will make a real difference in the area, and we look forward to watching this company grow and succeed there for a very long time.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits, and Marion County was awarded a $900,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs related to the project.

“Manufacturing and distribution continue to be a source of job creation throughout our state,” said Secretary of Commerce Lightsey. “We congratulate Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. on this announcement in Marion County and welcome the company to South Carolina’s business community.”

