Metro Rankings: Hartford, Raleigh And Boise Are Top Millennial Magnets

Greater Hartford, CT; Raleigh, NC; and Boise, ID were named the top three Millennial Magnets, respectively, in Business Facilities‘ 17th Annual Rankings Report, released this week.

“Millennials are on the verge of making up 75 percent of a suddenly dwindling national workforce, and they’re migrating to mid-market metros that offer the affordability and quality of life they demand—and a 24/7 work/live/play environment that aligns with their work/life balance,” BF Editor in Chief Jack Rogers said.

Greater Hartford — equidistant from New York City and Boston — is perfectly situated to attract the influx of talent created by this migration, which has accelerated during the pandemic, Rogers said.

“Programs like the AllHart initiative are a model for mid-market towns that want to increase their millennial magnetism,” he added, citing an initiative launched by the Metro Hartford Alliance that focuses on culture, lifestyle and community, helping young professionals achieve a work/life balance.

Rogers said BF expects Boise, ID, an expanding tech hub in the fastest-growing state by population, to continue to rise in the magazine’s annual Millennial Magnets leaderboard.

“Millennials who demand an affordable but superior quality of life—and a thriving tech ecosystem—are finding all of that and more in Idaho,” he said. “The red-hot tech hub in Boise in a state with unmatched scenic beauty is a tough combination to beat for locations striving to be top millennial magnets.”

Tucson, AZ joined the top 10 in BF’s Millennial Magnets metro ranking this year in sixth place. In October, Tucson will be hosting Business Facilities’ LiveXchange event, which will take place October 26-28 at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Arizona’s second largest city.

“Tucson is a diverse and welcoming community that has been a rising star on our economic development radar for several years,” Rogers said. “After a year of participating in Zoom meetings—and trying to make sure the mess on our desk isn’t visible to other participants—BF is really looking forward to holding its premier deal-making event in-person in Tucson.”

Each year, LiveXchange brings representatives of leading state, regional and metro economic development organizations together with corporate site selectors seeking locations for pre-certified projects for two days of one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities and an Executive Conference program featuring four general sessions with experts discussing key issues facing site selectors.

The 2021 LiveXchange Executive Conference will include a panel discussion on Coastal Resilience, Restoration and Adaptation.

Chip Kline, Chairman of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, and Troy Hartley, Director of Virginia Sea Grant, will join Rogers for an inside look at the latest state and regional strategic plans for coastal resilience. The panel will focus on how these climate-change mitigation strategies will impact economic development and site selection.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.

