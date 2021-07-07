Materion Corporation To Invest $80M In Pennsylvania Expansion

Materion Corporation will expand its manufacturing operations to a new facility in Berks County, PA. The Mayfield, OH-based global producer of advanced engineered materials will create at least 65 new, full-time jobs at the site and retain 132 jobs at another existing Berks County site. Materion has pledged to invest at least $80 million into the project.

“Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry has a legacy of strength and innovation, and it is an industry that’s needed more now than ever before,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “My administration is pleased to partner with Materion to create good-paying jobs in Pennsylvania.”

The Governor’s Action Team worked with Materion on the expansion project. The company received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $320,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $195,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs, and $78,000 in funding for workforce training. Materion may also be eligible for the Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program and the Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit program.

Materion’s high-performance advanced engineered materials are used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. Its products are sold into numerous end markets, including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, telecom and data center.

“Economic growth continues in Berks County with the announcement that Materion is adding 65 full time, well-paying jobs to our community,” said Christian Y. Leinbach, Chairman, Berks County Commissioners. “We are thrilled with their decision to expand here in Berks County and appreciate the support from the commonwealth.”

