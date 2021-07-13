Kansas, Sunflower Electric Launch New Certified Sites Partnership

Through a new partnership, the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Certified Sites program and Kansas-based Sunflower Electric Power Corporation will increase the number of shovel-ready development sites Kansas can showcase to developers nationwide.

Commerce’s Certified Sites Program, originally created and administered by the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA), informs developers about potential sites the state has deemed ideal and primed for investment and development.

As the result of this new partnership, when a site has been certified through the Sunflower Electric Power Corporation Certified Sites Program, Commerce will automatically certify the site, as well.

“Showing developers the surplus of shovel-ready sites in Kansas is another strategic tool we can use to attract new businesses, new investments, and new jobs to our state,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration is pleased to partner with Sunflower Electric to draw in new business investment and maintain our state’s record-breaking economic success.”

The Kansas’ Certified Site designation appeals to investors and site selectors because it:

Provides important background information on a site’s availability, utilities, site access, environmental records and site development costs;

Encourages faster site selection decisions; and

Can help advance undeveloped (“greenfield”) or expansion projects.

“This agreement with Sunflower is a great way to get more sites certified in Kansas,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Sunflower’s certification process is thorough and detailed, and I’m pleased to join them in letting developers know where the state’s best economic development sites are located.”

The Kansas Certified Site designation is valid for three years, unless the property is sold or leased within that time. Successful recipients of the Kansas Certified Site designation receive many benefits, including marketing and investment attraction support. The Kansas Certified Sites program is incorporated into a variety of marketing campaigns and strategies that attract investors.

In addition, Commerce and Sunflower Electric partner with LocationOne, a sites and buildings database service, which allows communities in Kansas to post sites and buildings to a national website to be viewed by developers across the U.S.

“The Kansas Certified Sites program is a valuable tool communities can use to market sites to businesses and site location consultants by ensuring that a site is ready for development,” said KEDA President Steve Jack. “This partnership will allow even more sites to be recognized and certified by the state.”

“We are excited to enhance job growth and economic activity in Kansas,” said Stuart Lowry, President and CEO of Sunflower Electric. “The dual certification with the Department of Commerce will enhance marketing opportunities for this site.”

Sunflower Electric Power Corporation is a wholesale power supplier that provides electricity from solar, wind, natural gas, and coal-based generating plants and operates 2,400 miles of high-voltage transmission for the needs of its members, who serve customers living in central and western Kansas. Sunflower’s member cooperatives include Lane-Scott Electric Cooperative, Dighton; Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Ulysses; Prairie Land Electric Cooperative, Norton; The Victory Electric Cooperative Association, Dodge City; Western Cooperative Electric Association, WaKeeney; and Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Scott City, Kansas. Southern Pioneer Electric Company is also a member.

