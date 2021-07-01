Don't Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar!
Business Facilities Webinar: The Labor Market Recovery Report
In this free video webinar from Business Facilities, you’ll hear from Emsi EVP Josh Wright as he crunches the latest labor market data and gives us his outlook on:
- The severity of the labor shortage
- Which industrial sectors and regions are poised for recovery
- The impact of remote work on the commercial real estate sector
View this free video webinar and hear Josh’s overview of workforce availability demographics before you pick a location for your next project.