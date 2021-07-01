Don't Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar!

In this free video webinar, Emsi EVP Josh Wright crunches the latest labor market data and shares his outlook on sectors and regions poised for recovery, the impact of remote work, and more.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/07/dont-miss-our-labor-market-recovery-report-webinar/
In this free video webinar, Emsi EVP Josh Wright crunches the latest labor market data and shares his outlook on sectors and regions poised for recovery, the impact of remote work, and more.
07/1/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Did You Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar?

In this free video webinar, Emsi EVP Josh Wright crunches the latest labor market data and shares his outlook on sectors and regions poised for recovery, the impact of remote work, and more.

Don't Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar!

Business Facilities Webinar: The Labor Market Recovery Report

labor market

In this free video webinar from Business Facilities, you’ll hear from Emsi EVP Josh Wright as he crunches the latest labor market data and gives us his outlook on:

  • The severity of the labor shortage
  • Which industrial sectors and regions are poised for recovery
  • The impact of remote work on the commercial real estate sector

View this free video webinar and hear Josh’s overview of workforce availability demographics before you pick a location for your next project.

Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Brought to you by

Labor Market Recovery

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Location Spotlight: Game-changing Logistics Hub in Northwest Ohio

Economic Development
A nationally acclaimed logistics development company is preparing to unveil a master-planned park which will be able to accommodate more than 4 million square feet of industrial space. This park will also lay adjacent to one the country’s most critical intermodal terminals. NorthPoint Development is on a fast track to putting up the $250 million park which is expected to serve as a significant advantage for industrial supply chains in the Midwest.

Nestlé Purina PetCare To Invest $182M In Virginia Expansion

Manufacturing
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, King William County’s largest employer, will increase capacity at its existing production facility.

Alabama: Revving Up On The Road To Recovery

State Focus
Maintaining its focus on the future, Alabama is regaining economic momentum for substantial growth.