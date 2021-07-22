Deli Star Establishing New St. Louis, Missouri Headquarters

Deli Star Corporation, a provider of high quality, sustainably cooked proteins, is establishing its new headquarters in Missouri. After considering several locations for their new headquarters, company executives decided to produce its sous-vide proteins, slow cooked meats, deli logs, protein salads, sauces and plant-based proteins at a new food manufacturing facility in St. Louis.

“After conducting a thorough search across multiple states, we are thrilled to call Missouri Deli Star’s new home,” said Justin Siegel, Deli Star CEO. “The Missouri team, including Missouri Partnership, played a pivotal role in the selection process by understanding our needs and working to support our business expansion and ultimately the state of Missouri. We look forward to a successful future in the Show Me State!”

After an extensive, highly competitive search, Deli Star selected St. Louis thanks in part to its highly-skilled and available talent pool, low business costs, and world-class quality of living. The company was previously headquartered in Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

“We are excited to welcome Deli Star Corporation to Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Deli Star will bring nearly $100 million in investment to our state and create nearly 500 new jobs in the St. Louis region. Missouri is a great place for food sector companies like Deli Star to find success, and we look forward to seeing this company grow in our state and provide new opportunities for Missourians.”

Ameren Missouri, City of St. Louis, Greater St. Louis, Inc., Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Development Finance Board, Missouri Partnership, Spire, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, and St. Louis Development Corporation worked in partnership to bring the project to Missouri.

“We were very fortunate to work with our economic development partners to help bring Deli Star to Missouri, and keep it in the greater St. Louis region,” said Subash Alias, Missouri Partnership CEO. “Deli Star was approached by numerous states and communities as it began looking for a location to rebuild its headquarters. The fact that we were able to keep it in the region is a testament to the strengths of both our workforce, and our overall business climate. We have had a lot of interest by food processing companies here in Missouri. I look forward to seeing Deli Star Corporation thrive here in our state.”

Construction is set to begin this summer, with plans to start production at the 110,000-square-foot facility in early 2022.

