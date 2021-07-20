Chewy, Inc. To Create 1,200 New Jobs In Wilson County, TN

Chewy, Inc. will establish a new regional e-commerce fulfillment center in Wilson County, TN creating 1,200 new jobs. The pet e-commerce company’s new facility in Mt. Juliet is projected to open in fall 2022.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest fulfillment center here in Wilson County, Chewy’s first in the state and 14th in the country,” said Pete Krillies, vice president of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement of Chewy, Inc. “We appreciate the partnership with the State of Tennessee, Wilson County and the Joint Economic and Community Board of Wilson County to launch this facility. We look forward to investing in the local community through the creation of 1,200 new jobs. This new location will also extend our fulfillment network in the southeast region, allowing us to provide even faster delivery to more than 19 million active customers around the country.”

Founded in 2011 and dually headquartered in Florida and Massachusetts, Chewy is a leading innovator in pet e-commerce, offering a broad selection of more than 2,000 brands, including pet products, supplies and prescriptions.

“Wilson County has seen tremendous job growth in the last few years as companies continue to relocate and expand in the region,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Chewy’s decision to locate its newest e-fulfillment operations in Tennessee underscores our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce. These 1,200 new jobs will have a significant impact on Wilson County, and I appreciate Chewy for choosing Tennessee.”

Wilson County continues to attract companies in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector. Since 2020, more than 80 percent of new jobs committed in the county have come from projects in this industry. It is within 650 miles of 50 percent of the U.S. population and a one-day trucking distance to 75 percent of U.S. markets.

“Tennessee is primed for Chewy’s newest e-fulfillment center thanks to the combination of our ideal geographic location and strong transportation infrastructure,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “At 1,200 jobs, Chewy will become one of the top three largest employers in Wilson County. We congratulate Chewy on its success and welcome the company to Tennessee.”

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 15 economic development projects in the Wilson County, resulting in 2,500 job commitments and roughly $750 million in capital investment.

