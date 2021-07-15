Amsino Medical Group Celebrates New North American Distribution Hub

State and local officials recently joined Amsino Medical Group to cut the ribbon on the medical device company’s new $32 million North American distribution and manufacturing hub in Aurora, IL, expected to create 110 permanent jobs. The 222,000-square-foot distribution center will house all production and distribution of medical devices and products, and relocates warehouse operations in California. It will also house a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

“Amsino Medical Group is thrilled to expand our presence in Illinois as we work to fulfill a growing need for medical device and supply orders seen throughout the pandemic,” said Amsino Medical Group CEO Richard Lee. “Illinois has always been an important component of our manufacturing pipeline, and we are thrilled to expand here and to make the state the site of our new NA operations hub. Thanks to the support we received from the state, we are able to tap into local resources and talent that will help us grow and scale quickly to meet the demands our customers across the country face today.”

Amsino Medical Group manufactures saline type solutions and other medical devices/supplies. Fueled in part by state and local support, the company opened a new distribution hub in 2020, and is set to begin construction on the next phase with manufacturing later this year.

“As a longstanding leader in the life sciences industry, Illinois has the resources that companies today need to grow and compete in tomorrow’s economy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I want to thank Amsino Medical Group for doubling down on Illinois as they expand production of life-saving medical devices for their customers around the globe made right here in Illinois. Not only will their expansion in Aurora create 110 new jobs in the community, it is the latest proof point that we offer the high-quality talent, infrastructure and access to a robust supply chain which make our state a great choice for cutting-edge companies to expand their global networks.”

Amsino’s project is supported with an EDGE agreement provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). DCEO will partner with the company and the Worknet DuPage Career Center to leverage virtual jobs fairs, workforce development training dollars, and strategies to help onboard talent for new roles, which include management, technicians, quality control, machine, and warehouse operators. Hiring has already started, creating over 30 new jobs toward the new 110 full-time, permanent roles announced at their Aurora and Vernon Hills locations.

“Illinois is proud to support the growth of Amsino Medical Group, which continues to advance production on life saving medical devices, while creating jobs for our residents here at home,” said DCEO Acting Director Sylvia Garcia. “Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois continues to attract new companies to our state, thanks to our skilled talent, award winning R&D and education and modernizing infrastructure, and other resources that can only be found here. Amsino is in good company with nearly 20 other life sciences companies choosing to invest and grow here last year alone. We congratulate them on this important milestone, and we look forward to supporting their success for years to come.”

As home to one of the largest life sciences clusters in the nation, last year Illinois saw the expansion or relocation of 20 life sciences companies – including Amsino. Companies in this sector are drawn to Illinois due to skilled talent, R&D, and access to top notch education institutions. Moreover, Illinois has twice the national average in workforce specializing in medical device production – a testament to the strong manufacturing base found in Illinois and the Aurora region.

“As we move from activating Aurora again, the pandemic paused business operations in many sectors; we are now experiencing Aurora again as we know it,” said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “Amsino’s new headquarters, manufacturing plant, and distribution hub are further signs of progress, promise, and potential in the City of Lights. We welcome the Amsino team home to Aurora and look forward to decades of growth and continued development in the life sciences community. Amsino is a proven leader in the field with a keen eye for future success. Aurora will certainly help light the way into that bright future.”

The state has continued to see increased investment during the pandemic, with over 40 manufacturing company expansions or relocations announced for Illinois last year alone. This includes significant investments made in Aurora’s growing manufacturing district, with announcements by fiberoptics producer, viaPhoton; food inspection company FlexRay; global nutrition company, Glanbia; and most recently with Magick Wood’s expansion announcement.

“We are excited to welcome our latest major expansion to Aurora with today’s ribbon cutting of Amsino Medical’s new manufacturing and distribution hub and the well-paying jobs this project brings,” said Bryan Gay, President & CEO of Invest Aurora. “Time and time again companies are choosing Aurora thanks to our highly skilled and ample workforce, ease of proximity to key partners and markets, and ongoing local and State investments to bolster our infrastructure. Aurora is a manufacturing community, it’s in our DNA and it’s what drives our local economy, and I don’t see us slowing down any time soon.”

The Pritzker administration has made life sciences a key focus of its 5-year economic growth plan and last year created a first of its kind capital program designed to expand access to wet lab research centers – a crucial resource for innovation and startups in the life sciences.

