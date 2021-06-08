Three Companies To Invest More Than $160M In Indiana Expansions

Bedding projects manufacturer Tempur Sealy International Inc. plans to locate new operations in Indiana, creating approximately 300 new jobs in Montgomery County by the end of 2025. The Lexington, KY-based company will invest more than $138 million to build and equip a 700,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility on 130 acres in Crawfordsville.

“After a thorough site search and evaluation process, we have identified Crawfordsville, Indiana, as the ideal location for our new operations,” said Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson. “We selected this location based on the robust business climate fostered by the state and local government, the quality of life the city of Crawfordsville provides its citizens and the property’s access to major transportation routes.”

The new facility will be Tempur Sealy’s third foam pouring manufacturing facility in the U.S. and fourth in the world, with capacity to expand over time to be the company’s largest facility of its kind at approximately 1 million square feet. The new facility will manufacture a wide variety of bedding products and components and will enhance the company’s ability to service its northeast customers. Construction is slated to begin this fall and be complete by 2023.

“Indiana has earned an international reputation as one of the best places to do business, offering global companies like Tempur Sealy a pro-growth climate and a skilled workforce,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “The company choosing Indiana for growth over a world of other options demonstrates our state’s strong reputation of providing the best environment for manufacturing growth, and they can rest easy knowing they’ll be supported here for generations to come.”

Tempur Sealy, which employs over 8,000 associates around the world, will begin hiring in Crawfordsville for management, supervisory, administrative and staff beginning later this year through 2023.

“We’re thrilled Tempur Sealy International has selected Montgomery County as the destination for its state-of-the-art foam pouring facility,” said John Frey, president of Montgomery County Commissioners. “We’ve worked hard to build an infrastructure foundation to support industrial growth, and Tempur’s location decision is proof that we are on the right path. We look forward to a long working relationship with our newest industrial partner.”

Pending approval of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will offer Tempur Production USA LLC up to $2.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. The IEDC will also offer the company up to $1.1 million from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana, and up to $450,000 to the local community from the Industrial Development Grant Fund to support infrastructure improvements. Montgomery County is considering additional incentives.

Nevada-Based Logistics Firm Picks Indiana for First Midwest Location

ITS Logistics LLC, a third-party logistics company, will locate new operations in Boone County, creating up to 199 new jobs by the end of 2024. Nevada-based ITS Logistics will invest roughly $11.8 million to establish the company’s first Midwest location in Whitestown. The new 350,000-square-foot facility, in combination with an existing 1 million square feet of West Coast distribution space, will allow the company to offer national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to nearly 90% of the U.S. population within a two-day turnaround period.

“When researching regions in the eastern United States to expand our business, central Indiana was the obvious choice for several reasons—the geographic distribution advantages, the overall quality of the workforce, the strong partnership with the IEDC, the fact that Indiana is an extremely business-friendly state and a place where we truly feel that we can grow our culture and one day provide employment for more than 500 ITS team members,” said Ryan Martin, president of ITS Logistics. “We’re greatly looking forward to the future of ITS in Indiana and see this location as an integral piece in our continued growth and national expansion.”

The company employs more than 600 team members across Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania. ITS Logistics has already started hiring administrative, warehouse, forklift, lT, HR and leadership positions in Indiana.

Known as the “Crossroads of America,” Indiana ranks first in the nation in interstates with 14, is home to the second largest FedEx hub, ranks third nationally in freight railroads with 41, and has east and west coast intermodal rail access.

“As the Crossroads of America, we are perfectly positioned to help companies reach customers across the Midwest, across the country and around the globe,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We will continue to deliver on our commitment to cultivating a pro-growth business environment, so companies like ITS Logistics can continue driving their business forward in all corners of our state.”

The IEDC offered ITS Logistics LLC up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. The town of Whitestown is considering additional incentives.

“We are pleased that ITS Logistics has chosen Whitestown as their first location in Indiana,” said Whitestown Town Council President Clinton Bohm. “Our convenient location and business-friendly environment continues to attract growing companies like ITS Logistics. We believe they will be a valued addition to our community.”

Board Game and Puzzle Manufacturer To Expand in Lafayette, Add 100+ Jobs

Ludo Fact USA LLC, a global manufacturer of board games and puzzles, plans to expand operations in Tippecanoe County, creating up to 114 new jobs by the end of 2024. Owned by Germany-based Ludo Fact GmbH, Ludo Fact USA manufactures board games, jigsaw puzzles and a variety of packaging solutions such as rigid boxes, slipcases and other specialty items. The company will invest $11 million to lease and upgrade machinery and equipment at its current 65,500-square-foot facility in Lafayette. These upgrades will enable Ludo Fact USA to increase production and support the company’s rapidly growing U.S. customer base.

“Located in Lafayette, Indiana, we are at the Crossroads of America, allowing us to reach the majority of our customers’ warehouse and distribution centers within two days,” said Lee Ramsey, vice president of sales for Ludo Fact USA. “The quality and dedication of the workforce in Lafayette has proven itself to be an asset for Ludo Fact USA and our customers.”

The announcement comes nearly four years after Ludo Fact first announced plans to expand its Lafayette operations, investing $13 million. The company, which now employs 900 associates worldwide including 110 associates in Indiana, is hiring production staff to support further growth.

“Home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned business facilities, Indiana is committed to ensuring the Hoosier State is a premier, global hub for talent and for business,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Ludo Fact USA is a perfect fit for Indiana, and we look forward to the company’s continued growth in Lafayette, creating new Hoosier jobs and furthering our strong partnerships with global corporations.”

In 2020, Ludo Fact USA increased sales by more than 50% from 2019. To keep up with U.S. customer demand, Ludo Fact USA added a second shift in Lafayette last year, hired 30 new employees, and leased an additional 48,000-square-foot adjacent warehouse for the storage of raw materials and staging of customer shipments.

The IEDC offered Ludo Fact USA LLC up to $825,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. Tippecanoe County is considering additional incentives.

“Tippecanoe County was excited to hear about Ludo Fact’s latest expansion plans,” said Tippecanoe County Commission President Tom Murtaugh. “We are grateful the state is stepping up to provide these tax credits, which will help Ludo Fact continue to grow here in our community.”

