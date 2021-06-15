Switch Picks Round Rock For Fifth Exascale Data Center Campus

Switch, Inc., the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, has announced the primary location of its Fifth Prime data center campus in Texas. The land purchase agreement with Dell Technologies will allow Switch to construct over 1.5 million square feet of its highly resilient Tier 5® data center space next to Dell’s global headquarters in Round Rock, TX. The Fifth Prime campus will be called “The Rock.”

Switch recently announced the acquisition of Data Foundry, with properties capable of delivering over 500,000 square feet and 60 megawatts in Austin and Houston. With the addition of this new land, Switch’s Texas technology campus ecosystem will be architected to provide over 2 million square feet and 185 megawatts of power upon completion. Switch expects to begin site preparation and permitting at The Rock Campus in the summer of 2021. Switch will continue its industry-leading commitment to sustainability by powering these facilities with 100 percent renewable energy.

“This is another transformative milestone in the growth of our company to further expand our geographic diversity to the central region of the U.S.,” said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy. “To be strategically located alongside the Dell Technologies global headquarters is an opportunity to continue broadening our offerings of the world’s most advanced data center infrastructure to current and future Switch clients.”

“Since Dell was founded in 1984, we’ve seen Central Texas grow into a technology and innovation hub to the benefit of the entire community,” said Dell Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell. “With this agreement, we welcome Switch to a wonderful neighborhood and at the same time continue to expand our relationships with leading data center service providers.”

Switch, Dell Technologies and FedEx previously announced that the companies are working together to develop exascale multi-cloud edge infrastructure services to bring compute, storage and connectivity to the network edge and help customers overcome performance barriers for latency-sensitive applications.

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.