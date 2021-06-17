Shut Down Your Zoom...Face-to-Face Meetings Are Back!

This year's Business Facilities LiveXchange event will be live and in-person at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, AZ, October 26-28, 2021.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/06/shut-down-your-zoom-face-to-face-meetings-are-back/
This year's Business Facilities LiveXchange event will be live and in-person at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, AZ, October 26-28, 2021.
06/17/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Shut Down Your Zoom…Face-To-Face Meetings Are Back!

This year's Business Facilities LiveXchange event will be live and in-person in Tucson, AZ, October 26-28, 2021.

Shut Down Your Zoom...Face-to-Face Meetings Are Back!

Business Facilities LiveXchange Tucson, AZ

After a year in which the world went virtual, Business Facilities LiveXchange will be live and in-person, October 26-28 in Tucson, AZ. With travel picking up and companies looking to grow, this promises to be the biggest LiveXchange ever!

Business Facilities LiveXchange Tucson, AZSite selectors, business owners and consultants attend LiveXchange to find new locations for their (or their clients’) growing businesses. You’ll meet one-on-one with economic developers from locations across the U.S., and learn how these cities, states and regions can support your growth plans. Whether you’re in expansion or relocation mode, you’ll get the education you need to make the most informed site selection decision possible.

In addition, all attendees will hear from a variety of industry experts during our Executive Conference Program, and participate in multiple networking events.

There’s no cost to attend LiveXchange, and all qualified attendees will receive two nights’ hotel stay at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, all meals, and a travel stipend.

Demand is expected to be high so don’t delay!

Apply Today

Need more information or have questions? Contact Neil Eisenberg at [email protected] or call 732-559-1254.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Customized Training Programs: Finding The Perfect Fit

Feature Story
Everywhere from factory floors to research labs to virtual space—and every work space in between—today’s customized training programs are ensuring that new hires quickly get up to speed.

Amazon To Create 1,000 Jobs At New Baton Rouge Robotics Facility

Logistics & Distribution
The company will invest $200 million in its latest robotics fulfillment center in Louisiana, scheduled to open by December 2022.

Switch Picks Round Rock For Fifth Exascale Data Center Campus

Data Centers
Switch will build over 1.5 million square feet of Tier 5® data center space next to Dell Technologies’ global headquarters in Round Rock, TX.