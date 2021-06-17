Shut Down Your Zoom...Face-to-Face Meetings Are Back!

After a year in which the world went virtual, Business Facilities LiveXchange will be live and in-person, October 26-28 in Tucson, AZ. With travel picking up and companies looking to grow, this promises to be the biggest LiveXchange ever!

Site selectors, business owners and consultants attend LiveXchange to find new locations for their (or their clients’) growing businesses. You’ll meet one-on-one with economic developers from locations across the U.S., and learn how these cities, states and regions can support your growth plans. Whether you’re in expansion or relocation mode, you’ll get the education you need to make the most informed site selection decision possible.

In addition, all attendees will hear from a variety of industry experts during our Executive Conference Program, and participate in multiple networking events.

There’s no cost to attend LiveXchange, and all qualified attendees will receive two nights’ hotel stay at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, all meals, and a travel stipend.

Demand is expected to be high so don’t delay!