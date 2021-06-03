QVC Investing $27.5M In South Carolina Expansion

Video retailer QVC® will invest approximately $27.5 million to expand the company’s fulfillment center in Florence County, SC. The longtime Florence County employer is expected to create approximately 360 new jobs with the project.

“We are proud to be adding to our team in Florence, which has been a vital part of our U.S. fulfillment network since July 2007,” said QVC US and HSN Vice President of Operations Rob Sandora. “Our decision to expand in Florence reflects the effectiveness of our local team, the quality of the workforce pool in this region, the efficiency of this location in terms of transportation and the strong support we have received from the Florence community. We are committed to South Carolina and look forward to ongoing collaboration with the state and county as we continue to contribute to the local economy.”

“Today’s announcement by QVC is a testament to South Carolina’s logistical advantages and pro-business environment,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “The company’s distribution center has been a part of the Florence community for years and continues to create jobs for our citizens.”

Operating in South Carolina since 2007, QVC reaches 218 million homes around the world via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages. QVC continues to invest in the Florence County community through its local Community Affairs Committee, team member volunteerism and other efforts.

“QVC has proven to be an extremely valuable member of our business community,” commented Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. “We are excited about this expansion and the opportunities it will bring to the people of Florence County.”

