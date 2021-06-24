Philip Morris Relocating Corporate HQ To Connecticut

Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York. The move, which was facilitated with the support of Governor Ned Lamont’s office, will bring approximately 200 jobs to the state. The new headquarters is expected to be operational by summer 2022.

“Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem-solving,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO of PMI. “We consider it an ideal location for our new U.S. head office, where we will be working to more quickly achieve our vision of a smoke-free future. We are excited about what the state has to offer our company, our employees, and their families—and we very much look forward to integrating into the community in a meaningful way.”

“We are amid a profound transformation at PMI,” continued Olczak, “and our new base in Connecticut will serve to accelerate our progress. Beyond replacing cigarettes with better alternatives, we intend to draw on our expertise in life and medical sciences to develop solutions in areas that include respiratory drug delivery and botanicals. Through our product innovations, sustainability leadership, people- centered employment practices, and community involvement, we intend to be a source of pride for the state.”

The new office—which is also PMI’s headquarters—will house the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions. PMI’s Operations Center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland, to continue to support the business across the globe. The company employs a workforce of more than 71,000 worldwide.

“We are excited to welcome PMI to the State of Connecticut, showing once again that our state is a growing and thriving ecosystem for businesses,” said Connecticut Gov. Lamont. “They recognize what we’ve been saying for years: Connecticut is a wonderful place to raise a family and a competitive place to conduct business. I am also impressed by their culture and desire to integrate closely into the communities in which they operate, and we look forward to seeing their active and charitable contributions to our state.”

“Philip Morris International’s move to Southwest Connecticut will bring approximately 200 good-paying jobs that will boost our economy and augment the tax base which funds our schools, infrastructure, and essential community services,” said Representative Jim Himes, D-Conn. “As our area recovers from COVID-19, I’m pleased to see new economic investment in our community, and thank Governor Lamont for his laser-like focus.”

Since 2016, PMI has undergone a major business transformation. PMI is committed to a smoke-free future, and its noncombustible products already accounted for nearly 30 percent of net revenues in the first quarter of 2021. Building on this progress, the company has accelerated its ambitions, now aiming to be a majority smoke-free company in terms of net revenues by the end of 2025.

