Pace Industries Relocates Headquarters To Novi, Michigan

Pace Industries, a leading provider of die casting solutions, is relocating its headquarters from Arkansas to Novi, MI. The project is expected to create more than 60 new jobs in Novi and generate a total private investment of $1.9 million with the support of a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund. Michigan was chosen for the project after considering Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, or remaining in Fayetteville.

“Pace Industries recently moved its global headquarters to the Metro Detroit area for better access to our customer and supply bases, and the engaged, experienced talent that Michigan has to offer,” said Donald Hampton Jr., CEO of Pace Industries. “The [Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)], Detroit Regional Partnership, city and county all provided support with the initial move and continue to work as valued partners as we expand our team.”

Pace Industries, LLC provides die casting, manufacturing, and engineering solutions to global customers in the automotive, lighting, appliance and powersport industries. Pace has a current workforce of 360 employees in Detroit and Muskegon.

“The decision by Pace Industries, a leading national die casting manufacturer, to relocate its headquarters to Michigan underscores the strength of our business climate and creates more good-paying, high-skill jobs for our talented workforce,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work. With the help of companies like Pace, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

Pace has leased office in Novi where it houses corporate executives, managerial, technical sales and clerical staff. The company’s new corporate headquarters is near a major travel hub and puts Pace in proximity to engineering talent as well as many of its automotive and non-automotive customers in the Midwest.

This project will not only bring high-paying positions to Michigan but will also bring opportunities for entry-level employees to grow within the manufacturing management environment. Pace provides training on a variety of skillsets to new employees, enabling them to become future leaders in the organization. Pace also provides mentoring and internship programs to attract and develop up and coming young talent of the future for the company.

Pace Industries is the latest company to choose to locate headquarters in the state of Michigan. This expansion in Michigan will continue to strengthen the state’s automotive manufacturing sector with the company expected to grow rapidly as it captures more market share.

“We are pleased to welcome Pace Industries headquarters to Michigan as they create 64 new advanced manufacturing jobs and tap into a robust, highly skilled talent pool that stretches across all corners of the state,” said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President, MEDC. “Today’s grand opening is yet another reminder that the ingenuity and innovation of our incredible business community here in Michigan remains unmatched. We appreciate the efforts of local partners in Novi to support this project and will work with Pace Industries as it continues to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents.”

“The Detroit Region is one of the best places in North America to locate a headquarters because we have one of the world’s most sophisticated supply chains and the highly skilled talent that manufacturers need to innovate and stay globally competitive,” said Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership. “The fact that our region has so many key decision-makers in automotive and mobility also gives us a major advantage.”

“Novi is a dynamic community on many fronts, from a magnet to businesses around the globe to being a sought-after, welcoming, diverse neighborhood that more than 65,000 residents call home,” said Novi Mayor Bob Gatt. “Now, the opportunity to host Pace Industries, once again, places Novi on the map as a leader in the business world and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Novi family.”

