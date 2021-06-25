Nissei Relocating U.S. Headquarters To San Antonio

Nissei America, Inc. has announced it will relocate its U.S. headquarters from Anaheim, CA to San Antonio, TX. The company’s subsidiary Nissei Plastic Machinery America, currently located on the city’s South Side at Brooks, will become the consolidated U.S. headquarters. Nissei expects to finalize its headquarters relocation next month.

“San Antonio presents great advantages for our U.S. headquarters in its accessibility and environment,” said Hozumi Yoda, President of Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. “San Antonio’s central location offers easy and quick access to other areas in the U.S., rapidly growing markets in Mexico, and its close proximity to the Port of Houston opens broader access to Central and South America as well as Europe. In addition, the region has one of the largest concentrations of employment in the manufacturing and plastic industry in the U.S. San Antonio has a great potential to prosper and it is a very attractive environment for the future growth of Nissei America, Inc.”

Since 1947, Nissei has specialized in the field of injection molding, pushing the envelope in utilizing its technology for a wide variety of applications. The company researches and develops injection molding machines as well as its molds, molding support systems, and mold processing technologies for global clients.

“Texas continues to be an exceptionally attractive location for business, and particularly here in our San Antonio community where we have built a diverse industry and talent base to foster headquarters growth,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We are proud to welcome Nissei America’s new U.S. headquarters to San Antonio.”

The company first selected San Antonio in 2016 as the location for its third production facility outside of Japan. The company’s 115,000 square-foot facility opened in May 2018, representing a $21 million capital investment. The San Antonio site has been responsible for assembling medium to large-scale hybrid injection molding machines (mold clamping force 500 to 1,440 US tons). The consolidated headquarters will bring together all North American production and sales operations under one roof.

“Our community’s strategic focus on adding quality manufacturing jobs and educating our workforce to take those great jobs initially brought Nissei to San Antonio,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “We are thrilled to see their investment grow with the relocation of Nissei America’s U.S. headquarters operation.”

Nissei expects to hire additional employees in San Antonio as it grows its new consolidated headquarters.

“The greater San Antonio region is strengthened by our thoughtfully developed and deeply rooted international relationships,” said Rolando Pablos, San Antonio Economic Development Foundation (SAEDF) International Advisory Council Chair. “Welcoming another global partner such as Nissei is a testament to the diverse, inclusive, and quality business environment that San Antonio is developing for target industry and headquarters operations.”

The company cited San Antonio’s geographic location, growing workforce, and Texas’ business-friendly environment as the main factors that led to the choice to relocate to San Antonio. Brooks is a growing, globally connected business hub on the city’s south side. The new operation marks the second international headquarters selection for Brooks in recent months.

“We are building a global business hub on San Antonio’s south side,” said Leo Gomez, Brooks President & CEO. “We have witnessed tremendous momentum in our community since Nissei chose to grow at Brooks 5 years ago. The addition of Nissei America’s U.S. headquarters furthers Brooks’ vision to serve as a world-class region encompassing transformative investments which contribute to San Antonio’s success.”

