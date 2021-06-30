Nestlé Purina PetCare To Invest $182M In Virginia Expansion

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company will invest $182 million to expand its manufacturing operation in King William County, VA to support growing consumer demand. The pet care product manufacturer will add 138,000 square feet to increase capacity and enhance business operations in the U.S. and Canada for its Tidy Cats litter products, including the LightWeight formulas such as Free & Clean Unscented. The project will also include an additional 100,000 square feet of warehouse space leading to more efficient logistics management and expedited delivery of products to pets and pet owners. The factory expansion is expected to be completed by late 2023.

“The investment in Virginia provides an exciting opportunity to strengthen our operations in King William,” said Purina Factory Manager Travis Gumbs. “We are committed to delivering the innovative litter solutions cat owners trust, with a continued focus on safety and sustainability in our operations. We are proud to be part of the King William community and look forward to many more opportunities to make a positive impact for pets and people.”

Located in Virginia since 1997, Purina is King William County’s largest employer. The expansion, which is part of the company’s network of 21 existing manufacturing facilities across the U.S., is part of a broader growth plan for Purina, which has recently announced new factories in other states. In addition to Nestlé Purina’s expanding pet food facility in King William, Nestlé maintains its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, operates a health sciences facility in Alexandria, and manages Nespresso facilities in Arlington and McLean. Purina is part of Nestlé, which employs more than 1,000 associates across Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam met with the company CEO at Nestlé’s headquarters in Switzerland during his international marketing mission to Europe last month.

“Nestlé Purina PetCare has been a vital contributor to King William County’s economy for more than two decades, and this major investment further solidifies its commitment to the community,” said Gov. Northam. “With multiple operations across Virginia, Nestlé is an important partner to our Commonwealth, and we look forward to supporting this global company and household brand in its next chapter of growth.”

“Nestlé Purina PetCare’s significant capital investment and growing operation reinforce Virginia’s world-class business assets that attract and retain high-caliber manufacturers,” said Virginia Department of Commerce and Trade Secretary Brian Ball. “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with this world-renowned company and remain confident in Purina’s continued success in King William County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with King William County to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Northam approved a $2 million Virginia Investment Performance Grant, a performance-based incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

“This exciting announcement is the culmination of a year’s worth of concerted effort with VEDP and Nestlé Purina to solidify this expansion and investment in King William,” said Ed Moren, member of the King William County Board of Supervisors and project liaison.

