May / June 2021 Issue (Volume 54, Number 3)

Business Facilities May / June 2021 Issue

ON THE COVER

Millennial Magnets | They’re almost three-quarters of the workforce and they know what they want: to work where they really want to live, in a diverse place with a great quality of life, an affordable cost of living and a hip 24/7 work, live, play culture within walking distance. Check out the attraction strategies of locations that are bringing in the talent.

FEATURE

Finding The Perfect Fit | The training needed to close the 21st century skills gap in America is highly customized and it can take place in virtual space and laboratories as well as on factory floors—sometimes beginning before a recruit is hired. Take our tour of the customized training leaders.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Manufacturing: Jobs Multiplier | Nearly 500,000 jobs remain unfilled in manufacturing. Find out how the industry can retain and recruit workers in order to prevent a labor shortage that could end up costing the U.S. economy $1 trillion.

Industrial Parks: Building in Risk Resilience | By integrating resource efficiency, circular business practices and benefits of shared services, EIP practices can help industrial parks meet the demands of the post-COVID-19 world.

Turning Up The (Cargo) Volume | People have adjusted their purchasing habits, and the Port of Baltimore is ready as a leading e-commerce logistics hub.

Clear Skies, Strategic City | Henderson shines with Nevada’s highest per capita income, expanding healthcare sector and nationally recognized quality of life.

Poised For Liftoff In Alabama | Alabama is regaining the momentum it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, with significant growth projects launching in key strategic industrial clusters.

Wilson Strong | Dealing with the effects of a natural disaster on top of the COVID crisis, this Tennessee county demonstrated the strength of its leadership and community resolve.

Creative Culture In Claremont, NH | This thriving New England mill town is full of forward-thinking, cutting edge manufacturers and creative entrepreneurs.

Collaborating For Success In York, NE | York County’s approach to economic development ensures access to all agencies and programs that can be of assistance to a project—with property and buildings ready to go.

BUSINESS REPORTS

North Carolina: Landing A Giant | Apple has chosen Research Triangle Park as the location of its first East Coast campus, a $1-billion project that will create 3,000 new jobs. The company also plans to establish a $100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Delaware: Diverse Tech Talent Pipeline | The Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) has completed a strategic plan to support a more diverse tech talent pipeline in the state.

