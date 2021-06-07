L’Oréal USA Investing $12M In North Little Rock, AR Expansion

L’Oréal USA plans to invest more than $12 million in its North Little Rock (NLR) facility and hire 45 new, full-time employees. The American subsidiary of the world’s largest beauty company currently has over 350 full-time manufacturing employees in North Little Rock.

“We are thrilled that L’Oréal USA has made this strategic investment in our future here in North Little Rock as we continue our plant’s evolution toward becoming the global Color Cosmetics Center of Excellence within the L’Oréal Group,” said Eric Fox, Vice President of Operations and Plant Manager for L’Oréal USA’s NLR Facility. “We are also grateful to the state of Arkansas for continuously demonstrating its commitment to business partnership and growing manufacturing jobs in our State.”

L’Oréal USA has maintained a presence in North Little Rock for almost half a century. There, the company makes cosmetics for Maybelline New York, L’Oréal Paris, essie, Lancôme, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup and Dermablend. Each year, over 250 million units of mascara, eye shadow, face powder, lip gloss and nail color leave North Little Rock to be sold in retail locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, making it the largest color cosmetics factory worldwide in the L’Oréal Group. The expansion will allow L’Oréal USA to renovate its facility to bring additional production to the factory in support of all its brands.

“I have visited with L’Oréal leadership on my economic trips to Europe, and I know that they are committed to investing in North Little Rock and our state,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “L’Oréal has a long history of doing business in Arkansas and they know that our workforce and business climate are second to none.”

“L’Oréal USA has been a valued member of our business community for almost half a century, and their philanthropic efforts are widely known and appreciated,” said Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. “This expansion will not only impact the company’s bottom line, but it will bring more jobs that will improve the quality of life for 45 more families.”

“North Little Rock is excited about the upcoming L’Oreal expansion and the opportunities it will bring for our workforce,” said North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick. “I am proud of the long-term partnership with L’Oreal and the continued, friendly spirit we provide all businesses in our community. L’Oreal continues to play a progressive role in developing our workforce and community.”

In addition to manufacturing its famous beauty products, L’Oréal USA is also making a name for itself as a sustainability leader in the state. In 2017, L’Oréal USA built the third-largest solar array in Arkansas. The array provides approximately 10 percent of the power to the factory and contributes to the company’s global commitment that all of its sites will be carbon neutral by 2025.

Want to learn more about Arkansas corporate expansion?

Considering Arkansas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Arkansas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.