Israel, New Jersey Launch Institute For Future Technologies

By the BF Staff

From the March/April 2021 Issue

Governor Phil Murphy, President Daniel Chamovitz of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and President Joel S. Bloom of New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), recently announced the creation of a world-class Institute for Future Technologies at the NJIT campus in Newark, NJ.

The institute brings together two higher ed leaders in cyber technologies and environmental engineering. The Institute will offer dual degrees and exciting new research opportunities, with seed funding from the State of New Jersey.

“NJIT is one of the state’s premier STEM-focused universities, and BGU is one of the driving forces behind the success of Israel’s technology economy,” Gov. Murphy said. “By joining together in this groundbreaking venture, NJIT and BGU will combine their expertise and track records in technological research and development to help strengthen the economic opportunity and tech leadership that I have long envisioned for our state.”

Acting Consul General of Israel in New York Israel Nitzan added, “This exciting partnership is another expression to the vibrant and fruitful relations of Israel and New Jersey. We share many commonalities, among them our spirit of innovation and creativity. We are proud of this collaboration between two top-notch academic institutions that will conquer the future of cybersecurity and environmental engineering.”

The Institute for Future Technologies will combine the academic and research capacities of two global institutions, creating the region’s next hub of technological innovation. The partnership by NJIT and BGU aims to provide bespoke cyber technologies, civil and environmental engineering education, will conduct applied research and development, and will support innovation and entrepreneurship through technological commercialization efforts. The Institute’s mission is to deliver dual NJIT-BGU graduate (Ph.D. and M.S./M.Sc.) degrees for local students; corporate training programs; applied research (opportunities for Ph.D. students and research staff, based on corporate, government and defense R&D projects and funding); and innovation and entrepreneurship that promotes technology transfer and commercialization of R&D and other intellectual property from NJIT, BGU and other sources, including launching ventures and spinoffs.

Operating out of both NJIT’s satellite location in the waterfront section of Jersey City as well as its main campus in Newark, the Institute will be easily accessible from the Financial District in Lower Manhattan. As companies expand operations into Jersey City and Newark, the Institute is positioned to serve the entire metropolitan region.

One main component of the NJIT-BGU agreement is collaboration in civil and environmental engineering, including research in structures, buildings, materials, infrastructures, energy and environmentally conscious construction, water resources and air quality. These civil engineering efforts intersect with a cybersecurity effort initiative to protect aquatic environments from cyber attacks.

“Our thriving ecosystem is leading the way in offering world-class education, developing top talent and advancing research. This collaboration between the State of Innovation and the Startup Nation will strengthen our economic and cultural ties,” said Jose Lozano, President/CEO, Choose New Jersey.

