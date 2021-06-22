International Consulting Firm Growing Central Indiana Operations

Milliman Inc. will expand its operations in central Indiana, creating up to 95 new high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. The Seattle-based international actuarial and consulting firm will invest over $6 million to lease and furnish more than 50,000 square feet of office space in the Market Tower office building in downtown Indianapolis.

The expanded operations will enable Milliman to better meet the needs of its growing client base, including health care providers and carriers, as well as expand its services, including actuarial and business consulting and technology solutions, to new clients across the country in the health care, pharmaceutical and insurance markets.

“Milliman’s Indianapolis office has more than doubled in size in the last five years and continues to be a market leader, providing healthcare and insurance expertise and technology solutions to clients,” said Milliman Principal Robert Damler. “Milliman is committed to our growing business in central Indiana. We are excited to grow our team by nearly 100 professionals in the coming years, including hiring many graduates of Indiana’s colleges and universities.”

In addition to its Indiana location, Milliman operates offices in principal cities across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. This is Milliman’s third major expansion in Indianapolis, following announcements in 2012 and 2017 to invest a combined $7.2 million and create 56 new jobs.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Milliman Inc. up to $1.9 million in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in conditional training grants based on its job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, so the company will be eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired and trained. The city of Indianapolis supports the project in partnership with Develop Indy.

“Indiana is committed to ensuring our state is a premier, global hub for talent and for business,” said Interim Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Staton. “We will continue cultivating a pro-growth business environment and talented workforce so companies like Milliman can continue to grow and thrive while creating quality job opportunities for Hoosiers.”

“Milliman’s continued expansion highlights our city as a hub for innovation and growth,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Indianapolis is a vibrant, dynamic community. We are honored to have Milliman be part of our story and ongoing efforts to attract and retain talent that drives us forward.”

Want to learn more about doing business in Indiana?

Check out all the latest news related to Indiana economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.