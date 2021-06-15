Gallo Winery Plans New East Coast Facility In South Carolina

E. & J. Gallo Winery will build a new state-of-the-art production facility and distribution center in Chester County, SC to support future business growth and its long-term innovation plans. The global wine and spirits company’s $423 million investment will create 496 new jobs over the next eight years.

“Gallo’s investment will transform Chester County and contribute greatly to South Carolina’s economic prosperity,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Creating a business environment in which world-class brands can grow and thrive is critical to South Carolina’s long-term economic success, especially in our rural communities. We are glad for their partnership and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Providing bottling and canning capacity as well as warehousing and distribution for the company’s growing portfolio of wine and spirit brands, the new South Carolina facility will allow Gallo to better meet customer demand on the East Coast, while reducing its overall carbon footprint. Given Chester County’s proximity to the Port of Charleston, this new location will also serve as a hub for Gallo’s import and export business.

“We could not be more appreciative of the collaboration and support shown by the state of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and those in Chester County along with all of the public and private entities who have embraced this project throughout the planning process and have welcomed us to the community,” said Gallo CEO, Ernest J. Gallo.

“South Carolina Ports is thrilled to be an integral part of E. & J. Gallo Winery’s global supply chain,” said SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome. “This family-owned, California-based company has seen sustainable growth with both wine and spirits. Gallo’s $423 million investment to open a wine bottling and distribution plant in Chester County relies on the ability to import through the Port of Charleston. SC Ports’ efficient operations and reliable service meet the needs of this global wine industry leader.”

Construction on the new facility is set to begin almost immediately, with the first phase of the project on track to be completed in October of 2022. Gallo is working closely with readySC to prepare for hiring and various workforce training needs.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project. A $16 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Chester County to assist with costs of the project. Last month, the South Carolina Department of Commerce went before the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and received authorization for $8 million in bonds to offset costs of off-site mitigation under the Economic Development Bond Act.

“Cheers to E. & J. Gallo Winery on today’s big announcement that the company is establishing operations in South Carolina,” said Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “We often say economic development is a team sport in S.C., and this project demonstrates the true collaboration on the local and state levels and beyond. Gallo’s $423 million investment and the 496 new jobs in Chester County will transform the region. We take pride in our state’s business-friendly environment, and we welcome Gallo to our roster of world-class companies within our borders.”

“We are delighted that E. & J. Gallo selected Chester County as the home for their new East Coast operation,” said Chester County Council Chair Dr. Wylie Frederick. “This is a project of regional significance, and Gallo selected us after an extensive search by J.M. Mullis Inc. They determined that our strong manufacturing base and proximity to talent were the key determining factors. Chester County is in a great strategic location along the I-77 corridor between two metros: Charlotte and Columbia. We are honored to have this company locate in Chester County.”

