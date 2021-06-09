Frito-Lay To Create 160 Jobs With Texas Plant Expansion

Snack manufacturer Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, will invest $200 million at its Rosenberg, TX site. The investment will add two manufacturing lines for Funyuns and tortilla chips, as well as increase capacity in its warehouse to enhance capabilities and enable future growth. Anticipated to be complete by 2023, the project will provide 160 new, full-time jobs.

The Frito-Lay Rosenberg facility currently employs more than 750 full-time plant and fleet associates and produces more than 117 million pounds of snacks annually.

“We’ve called Rosenberg home for nearly 40 years. Throughout that time, the support of Fort Bend County has helped us invest in the right areas so that we can continue to grow and provide jobs to the community,” said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain, PepsiCo Foods North America. “The Rosenberg site has the largest footprint of any Frito-Lay facility in Texas, producing snacks for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia, and several other parts of the country when we hit times of peak demand. We thank Fort Bend County for bringing investments like this to life.”

This is the second investment Frito-Lay has made since 2019 to the Rosenberg site when the company announced a $138 million investment that added a new Cheetos line, new seasoning and packaging equipment and a warehouse expansion, set to be complete late 2021.

“Frito-Lay has been a long-time partner in Fort Bend County, coming to Rosenberg in 1982 with about 100 employees,” said Vincent M. Morales, Jr., commissioner, Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Office, Precinct One. “They have expanded in Rosenberg over the years, choosing to grow their footprint in our community, and now have more than 700 employees – and that number will go up with this latest expansion. They are active corporate citizens, and one of our larger employers. We are proud of our partnership with Frito-Lay and thank them for their investment in Fort Bend.”

Frito-Lay’s programs to give back in the Houston area include its Building the Future Together initiative in partnership with Feed the Children. The program provided donations to five Houston-area high schools during the 2020-2021 school year, supplementing 33,000 meals and providing monthly deliveries of other items such as school supplies, snacks, books, hand sanitizer and personal care items. In addition, The PepsiCo Foundation program to support Black and Hispanic aspiring and graduating community college students has partnered locally with Houston Community College, providing more than 200 scholarships over the next two years.

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.