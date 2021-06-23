Freshly Will More Than Double Georgia Workforce

Fresh-prepared meal delivery service Freshly Inc. will more than double its planned workforce in Georgia and invest $52 million in expanding to Clayton County. The new distribution facility will create 665 jobs in Ellenwood, GA.

“Over the past year, Freshly has experienced substantial growth as consumer demand continues to grow for convenient and nutritious meal options,” said Mike Wystrach, Freshly Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to expand Freshly’s footprint and operations in Georgia. Tapping into Clayton County’s tremendous pool of talent, this second facility will allow us to increase capacity for efficient assembly and distribution of our chef-prepared meals.”

This project comes on the heels of New York-based Freshly opening its first Southeastern U.S. distribution facility in Cobb County in early 2021. Freshly’s additional Georgia distribution facility in Ellenwood will help the company continue to meet increasing customer demand.

“It’s great to see Freshly continue to find success in Georgia and expand their presence in the Southeast,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I want to thank Freshly for their commitment to creating jobs for hardworking Georgians, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this rapidly growing company creates in the Peach State.”

Freshly plans to begin hiring at the new 289,000-square-foot facility in 2022 for positions in warehousing, operations, and maintenance.

“With our unmatched access to major interstates, the Atlanta airport, and the Port of Savannah, we are the ideal location for Freshly,” said Clayton County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Jeffrey E. Turner. “It is rewarding when our hard work in attracting Freshly and companies like it pays off. We welcome this innovative company and 665 additional jobs to Clayton County.”

“We are pleased by Freshly’s fast-paced growth in metro Atlanta to meet the food needs of our rapidly growing population, first with their location in Cobb County and now with this new facility in Clayton County,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Congratulations to Freshly on their continued business success and to our economic development partners who supported this investment that will create economic opportunity for the residents of metro Atlanta.”

Director Hank Evans represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Clayton County Office of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Electric Cities of Georgia, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Just four months after announcing Freshly’s initial investment in Georgia, it is exciting to see them continue to expand here and create hundreds of jobs for Georgians,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Freshly’s growth in the state is a testament to how well companies have adapted to rapidly changing consumer behaviors and to Georgia, with our strong logistics infrastructure, being the ideal place for companies within this growing sector to locate and expand.”

