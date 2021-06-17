EV Manufacturer Picks Tulsa For First Mega Microfactory

After considering multiple states, electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo has decided to create more than 2,000 jobs and build its first mega microfactory on a 400-acre site at the MidAmerica Industrial Park located near Tulsa, OK. Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila made the announcement at the company’s inaugural investor relations day at Texas Motor Speedway, where he praised Governor Kevin Stitt for his focus on innovation to diversify the state’s economy and Oklahoma’s business-friendly policies.

“We ran a multi-state competition and invested millions of dollars to find the right manufacturing facility,” said Aquila. “Oklahoma was a head and shoulders above the other contenders because of its leadership, energy forward initiatives, strategic location and the hardworking ethic of its people. We would like to congratulate Governor Stitt and his team who competed to have Canoo in their state – and we pledge our commitment to bring more clean energy to the great State. Our investment in this manufacturing and technology center means we will deliver vehicles faster at scale – and fulfill our mission to bring affordable, purpose–built EVs to Everyone. We’re proud to be American made and to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma.”

Canoo’s mega microfactory is targeted to open in 2023 and will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant. The campus will also include a low-volume industrialization facility. MidAmerica Industrial Park is a 9,000-acre industrial complex in Pryor, OK, strategically located near some of the nation’s most highly traveled thoroughfares.

“Oklahoma has always been a pioneer in the energy industry, and this partnership with Canoo shows that our state is an innovation leader in electric vehicle technology,” said Gov. Stitt. “We are thrilled to partner with Canoo and Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila to provide high-paying jobs for Oklahomans and position America as the global leader for vehicle manufacturing for decades to come.”

“We have made electric vehicle manufacturing a top priority in our recruitment efforts as we work to further diversify Oklahoma’s economy,” said Oklahoma Department of Commerce Secretary Mueller. “Governor Stitt and I were able to work closely with Tony and his team over the last several months and showed the entire Canoo team the many merits of doing business in Oklahoma, including the value of the collaborative effort between great leaders like Tony and the senior leadership of our state. We are excited to welcome Canoo and show the rest of the automotive industry that Oklahoma is open for business.”

“At MidAmerica Industrial Park, we have been preparing for our next mega-employer for more than 10 years. We have made significant capital investments in speed-to-market capability by building new infrastructure, expanding shovel-ready sites, and strengthening workforce training, recruitment and retention,” said MidAmerica CEO David Stewart. “As the largest industrial park in the Central United States, with abundant renewable resources in power and water, Canoo’s selection of MidAmerica as the site for its inaugural production facility is testament to our competitiveness for new jobs.”

Canoo is scheduled to bring its first vehicle to market in Q4 2022 by partnering with VDL Nedcar while the Oklahoma facility is built.

Want to learn more about Oklahoma corporate expansion?

Considering Oklahoma for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Oklahoma economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.