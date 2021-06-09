Don’t Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar!

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

In this free webinar from Business Facilities, you’ll hear from Emsi EVP Josh Wright as he crunches the latest labor market data and gives us his outlook on:

The severity of the labor shortage

Which industrial sectors and regions are poised for recovery

The impact of remote work on the commercial real estate sector

Site selectors will want to hear Josh’s overview of workforce availability demographics before they pick a location for their next project.