Don’t Miss Our Labor Market Recovery Report Webinar!

In this free webinar, Emsi EVP Josh Wright will crunch the latest labor market data and share his outlook on sectors and regions poised for recovery, the impact of remote work, and more.


06/9/2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Labor Market Recovery
(Credit: Getty Images/metamorworks)

In this free webinar from Business Facilities, you’ll hear from Emsi EVP Josh Wright as he crunches the latest labor market data and gives us his outlook on:

  • The severity of the labor shortage
  • Which industrial sectors and regions are poised for recovery
  • The impact of remote work on the commercial real estate sector

Site selectors will want to hear Josh’s overview of workforce availability demographics before they pick a location for their next project.

Register today!
Labor Market Recovery

