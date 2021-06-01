CANPACK Selects Muncie, Indiana For Second U.S. Plant

Poland-based packaging manufacturer CANPACK will build its second U.S.-based, state-of-the-art aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant in Muncie, IN, creating approximately 345 high-paying, local jobs by 2023. CANPACK is owned by Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc.

“Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s leadership, Indiana has been making record investments in workforce and education, maintaining its fiscal discipline and developing strong and resilient communities,” said Peter Giorgi, President and CEO, Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. “We chose to expand here because of Indiana’s strong economy and very business-friendly environment. We thank Gov. Holcomb for his warm welcome.”

The project, which represents a $380 million investment in Delaware County and Indiana with the potential to expand to 425 jobs and $490 million by 2025, will be located on 139 acres of land on the southwest corner of South Cowan and West Fuson Roads in Monroe Township in Muncie. Construction of the 862,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in mid-2021, with plant operation slated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp., along with the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance, have offered CANPACK up to $4.7 million in conditional tax credits and up to $300,000 in conditional training grants.

“In the fast-paced and sophisticated process of site selection, we were able to compete for this project because we had completed a rigorous site certification process that prepared us for the opportunity,” said Traci Lutton, vice president of the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance. “Performing the due diligence in advance mitigated risk to the company and allowed us to provide technical and land development support while meeting the project timeline. While preparedness made us competitive, it was collaboration that ultimately won the project.”

“Delaware County has an excellent team in place to help ensure that we are competitive with the thousands of sites available for companies like this to locate,” said James King, president of the Delaware County Commissioners. “I’m excited to welcome CANPACK and the addition of the excellent paying jobs that they are bringing to our community. The current County Commissioners are committed to making sure that our county’s tax base continues to grow and future generations have a myriad of diversified employment options.”

CANPACK broke ground on its first U.S.-based CANPACK operation a year ago in Olyphant, PA and as part of its overall U.S. expansion, CANPACK will further increase its investment in Olyphant by $10 million to increase its end-making capacity. CANPACK, over the past 30-plus years, has grown from a single steel food can manufacturing site in Poland to a multinational packaging manufacturer with nearly 8,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites located in Europe, South America, India, the Middle East, Africa, and the U.S.

“We are proud to bring to Muncie, Indiana, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility producing aluminum cans, an infinitely recyclable and sustainable product,” said Roberto Villaquiran, CEO, CANPACK. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Muncie community and contributing to the remarkable business environment that exists in Indiana.”

