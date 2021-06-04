Camp Hall: Your Site Is Ready To Build In South Carolina

The Camp Hall development is designed with growth in mind with the infrastructure, permits, entitlements, and people already in place. Designated sites within Camp Hall are site-ready with innovative infrastructure including strong technology connections so that your business can be easily transitioned to and prosper in South Carolina. The business-conscious, people-focused, and speed to market approach of Camp Hall are the ideal framework for quickly and efficiently getting your business plugged in and up to speed.

Camp Hall is set in the bustling southeast region minutes from Charleston and designed for thriving commerce and sustainability. Charleston was recognized as a “Top 10 best mid-size U.S. metro for jobs in 2018” by Forbes. It’s among the top cities for growth, greeting 43 new residents each day per the CRDA and it boasts a net employment outlook of 28% for 2020 — a percentage that’s well above the national average.

Camp Hall offers access to a rapidly growing, diverse workforce of over 500,000 — and that’s not counting the 40,000-plus students in the area’s colleges and trade schools. Camp Hall is also at the center of growth for the Charleston MSA. The region’s top three residential communities sold over 1000 new homes from 2019-2020, and all three are located close to Camp Hall.

Camp Hall provides specific site-development opportunities ranging from 7 to 600 acres for sale. This wide range of parcel sizes will allow for maximum flexibility in how land is sold and organized.

Camp Hall also supplies global access through a seamless network of transportation infrastructure, including global access via a connected interstate rail system, nearby airports, and The Port of Charleston, the deepest port on the eastern seaboard.

Whether it’s large-scale automotive operations like Volvo Cars or a small independent firm, Camp Hall creates a place for commerce, convenience and community where businesses and the workforce can thrive.

Over $100 million of construction is already taking place at Camp Hall, but you can still stake a claim in this first-of-its-kind industrial workspace.

