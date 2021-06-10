Industrial Parks in Oswego County, NY

Situated in Upstate New York, Oswego County is located centrally to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Toronto and Montreal, with over 80 million people within a 300-mile radius. The great location, modern infrastructure, shovel ready sites, skilled workforce and a great quality of life place Oswego County at the top of the list for manufacturing clusters such as metal fabrication.

Operation Oswego County operates three industrial parks in Oswego County including the Oswego County Industrial Park off NYS Route 481 in the town of Schroeppel, the Lake Ontario Industrial Park in the city of Oswego and the Airport Industrial Park in the town of Volney.

Logistics

Oswego County is a truly multi-modal location, with access to ground, rail, air, and water transportation. The county offers convenient access to Interstates 81 and 90 which provide north/south and east/west movement through the state. The Port of Oswego is a deep-water port and the first port-of-call in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System. CSX rail service is available throughout the County, with direct access at the port and industrial parks. Oswego County also has a local general aviation airport and is within minutes of Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport. Additionally, the benefits of locating within Oswego County’s Foreign Trade Zone could include reduction of duties on materials and finished goods being imported and exported within the zone.

Utilities

With a strong economic base in manufacturing, Oswego County is equipped with modern industrial infrastructure including heavy power and gas. Coupled with plentiful water and wastewater options, this infrastructure provides flexibility for light- to heavy-industrial uses.

For many food processing facilities water is a critical component for processing. Oswego County offers high quality, potable water and available capacity for industrial waste water treatment. Depending on your location, you could tap into nearly limitless water from Lake Ontario or access up to 10,000,000 gallons available daily from the Onondaga County Water Authority (OCWA). There are also several options for water treatment including municipal treatment and a future private treatment facility with over 5,000,000 gallons of excess capacity.

Sites

Oswego County has Greenfield sites available that are ready to build on. Within the county’s industrial parks, all sites have utilities and other necessary infrastructure in place. Select sites, within the industrial parks, have had comprehensive site profiles performed. These profiles expedite the selection process by eliminating much of the due diligence work for the potential purchaser.

Oswego County has multiple federally designated Opportunity Zone areas which include several prime industrial sites. The Lake Ontario Industrial Park is a 50-acre development opportunity located within the City of Oswego’s Opportunity Zone.