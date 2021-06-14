Advanex Americas Relocating HQ To Robertson County, Tennessee

Advanex Americas will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Cypress, CA to Robertson County, TN. The spring and component parts manufacturer will build a new facility in White House, where it will invest $17 million and create 102 new jobs. Advanex products are used in products ranging from ballpoint pens to space stations.

“Advanex Japan and Advanex Americas are excited to be building a facility in White House, Tennessee after a search that spanned over two years and several states,” said Kenichi Ogaki, president, Advanex Americas. “We chose Tennessee because of the welcoming business climate and the tremendous support of TNECD and government officials who are helping us quickly and efficiently bring a facility to an undeveloped site that will suit our needs and give us great accessibility to our customers. Tennessee has built a broad education system that includes developing a skilled and professional labor force that is attractive to business. We look forward to being a part of the White House community.”

Advanex Americas is the U.S. division of Advanex Inc., a Japanese company founded in 1946 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan that has grown into 15 group companies around the world. The company manufactures precision springs, wire form, pins, stampings, plastics and assemblies for companies in a range of sectors including automotive, aerospace, medical and agriculture.

“I’d like to thank Advanex Americas for selecting Robertson County and creating more than 100 high quality jobs for Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Every time a company chooses to relocate to Tennessee, it is a vote of confidence to our business climate and workforce and provides a ripple effect of opportunity for our communities.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Robertson County, resulting in 1,900 job commitments and $671 million in capital investment.

“Japanese-owned companies have invested more than $2 billion in Tennessee over the last five years, making Japan our largest foreign direct investment partner,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We appreciate Advanex Americas for choosing to relocate from California to Tennessee, and we are confident the company will find new growth opportunities due to our low cost of doing business and central location.”

“We are very pleased that Advanex Americas choose the City of White House to relocate their facility,” said Gerald O. Herman, City Administrator, City of White House. “They were on a very fast timeline but the team to help make this happen was ready to respond. It was amazing to work with the State agencies, Robertson County Economic Development Board, TVA staff, the Industrial Development Boards of both White House and Robertson County, White House Utility District, the White House Planning Commission, and Board of Mayor and Alderman to help make this relocation possible in our family-friendly small city.”

“We are pleased to welcome Advanex Americas to Robertson County and White House,” said William Vogle, Mayor, Robertson County. “They are a great addition to our growing advanced manufacturing sector, and we appreciate the confidence in our workforce. This project is a great start for the investment our county is making in a new business park on the I-65 corridor. Thanks to the Robertson County Economic Development Board and the City of White House for partnering with the State of Tennessee and TVA to bring this great company to our community.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.