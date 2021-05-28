Whirlpool Investing $15M In Tulsa, Oklahoma Factory

Whirlpool Corporation will invest $15 million into its factory in Tulsa, OK as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to further strengthen its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and bring more innovation, top ranking consumer products and high-quality jobs to the region. In conjunction with its investment, Whirlpool will receive an additional $1 million from the state of Oklahoma through its Business Expansion Investment Program (BEIP). The plant produces freestanding and slide-in ranges under the Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

Whirlpool expects to create approximately 150 new jobs, building on the company’s Tulsa expansion project announced in 2018. With the additional investment, the company has committed to increase its factory headcount to a total of over 2,000 employees in Tulsa. In March 2020, Whirlpool opened an 800,000-square-foot Factory Distribution Center which doubled the size of its footprint in Tulsa.

“Whirlpool Corporation is committed to U.S. manufacturing, and our investment in our Tulsa factory highlights our dedication not only to the Tulsa community but to our current and future colleagues in the region,” said Don Metzelaar, vice president of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality for Whirlpool Corporation. “We greatly appreciate the support and leadership of everyone who helped make this happen, including the partnership of the state of Oklahoma and local officials, and we look forward to continuing to work together in our shared efforts to accelerate job creation in the Tulsa region.”

Whirlpool will utilize the majority of its $15 million allocation to invest in machinery and equipment that will deliver increased production capabilities, with remaining funds to be used for key building and infrastructure improvements, including health and safety protocols to accommodate the increase in workers. The $1 million offered by the state of Oklahoma, which is tied to Whirlpool Corporation’s investment and commitment to delivering an increase in employment opportunities, will be allocated toward capital investment and further job creation.

“Tulsa’s Whirlpool facility is the perfect example of how a public and private partnership benefits a community,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “This new and impactful investment will bring more jobs to our state, show that companies thrive in Oklahoma, and takes our state one step closer to being Top Ten for business.”

Whirlpool employs 21,000 people in the U.S., including 15,000 manufacturing workers across nine plants.

Cardinal Glass Expansion Nears Completion

In more Oklahoma manufacturing news, Cardinal Glass is closer to opening its latest expansion In Durant. Earlier this month, the company welcomed Oden Grube, Mayor of Durant; John Dean, Durant City Manager; Lisa Taylor, Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority; Brent Kisling, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director; and others for a tour of the facility.

The project, totaling $25 million, includes a new tempering furnace as well as a facility expansion and brings the company’s total investment in Durant to more than $300 million. The company expects to start up the new line in mid-June and reach full production in July.

“I am proud for the opportunity to show off our latest expansion,” said Shaun Banner, Plant Manager, Cardinal Glass. “We are excited to further grow this facility, increasing our production and adding to our workforce.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to meet with Cardinal Glass and see their expanded facility and production line,” said Taylor. “This expansion highlights that there is opportunity for companies to grow here. The Durant Industrial Authority is continuing to ramp up new initiatives to bring new jobs and investment to the area while also working to strengthen our talent pipeline so our employers can be successful.”

Want to learn more about Oklahoma corporate expansion?

Considering Oklahoma for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Oklahoma economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.