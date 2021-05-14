Troy Industries Relocating HQ To Montgomery County, Tennessee

Troy Industries, Inc. will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations from West Springfield, MA to Clarksville, TN. The firearms manufacturer will invest $7.2 million and create of 75 jobs in Montgomery County over the next five years.

“While TROY has enjoyed a very successful period of growth in Massachusetts, the changing climate for firearms manufacturers in the state determined the need for our relocation to Tennessee to ensure the continued success of the company,” said Steve Troy, president and CEO, Troy Industries, Inc. “We are excited to begin this new venture and appreciate all the support we have already received from Representative Mark Green, Governor Bill Lee and the state of Tennessee in making this relocation possible.”

TROY is one of America’s largest suppliers of OEM small arms accessories and weapon upgrades. The company supplies firearms to military, law enforcement and civilians. In addition to TROY Firearms, many other firearms manufacturers, such as Smith & Wesson, Colt, HK and Sturm, Ruger & Company incorporate TROY components into their products.

“I appreciate TROY for choosing to relocate to Tennessee and am proud to partner with this world-renowned firearms manufacturer,” said Governor Bill Lee. “When companies pick Tennessee to locate or expand their operations, it is a vote of confidence to our state’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce. I thank TROY for this investment and the creation of new jobs for Tennesseans.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Montgomery County, accounting for more than 2,400 job commitments and $690 million in capital investment.

“Tennessee is home to some of the world’s most well-known manufacturing companies,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Job creation in Tennessee’s advanced manufacturing sector far outpaces national growth, with employment concentration nearly 40 percent higher than the national average. We thank TROY for adding to Tennessee’s success in this industry and for making this investment in Montgomery County.”

“I met with Troy Industries about a year ago and knew right then and there that they were a great match for our community,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “They will bring a unique manufacturing component to Montgomery County and are a proven industry leader in the design and manufacturing of quality small arms components and accessories. Most of the world’s top military weapon’s producers seek TROY products because they set the standard for the industry. Steve, Tracy and the entire TROY team will make an awesome addition to the community.”

