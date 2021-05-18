Tech, Manufacturing Projects Land Kansas More Than 580 Jobs

TTEC Holdings, Inc. will create 450 new jobs at its new office in Overland Park, KS. The global digital customer experience technology and services company is initially creating work-from-home positions to ultimately be housed within the new Kansas location. These positions will be a hybrid of on-site and remote work.

“Our people are our most valuable assets and are a primary driver of the phenomenal results we experienced over the past year,” said Darryl Prater, senior vice president of global service delivery at TTEC. “What makes Kansas City such an attractive location for TTEC is the thriving technology scene, its cultural diversity and its focus on education. We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Overland Park and are committed to making these jobs as accessible as possible to a diverse talent pool who will undoubtedly add to TTEC’s exceptional employee culture.”

TTEC works with businesses around the world to assist with customer experiences through digital enhancements, including cloud storage services, improved analytics, machine learning and more. The company will use its AI-enabled learning and performance program to rapidly train candidates with preexisting customer service experience.

“TTEC Holdings will bring 450 new, high-paying jobs to Overland Park and will enhance our ability to attract new, cutting-edge businesses and talent to our state,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We’ll continue making strategic investments in our foundation and business recruitment tools to ensure Kansas becomes the tech-hub of the Midwest. I look forward to TTEC’s partnership as our economy continues to recover from COVID-19.”

“This is a major victory for TTEC and for Overland Park,” said Lieutenant Governor and Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “TTEC’s commitment to training will improve conditions for clients, employees and the community. In addition to hundreds of new, high-quality jobs, TTEC will contribute to the growing sophistication and technological innovation synonymous with Overland Park and the rest of the Kansas City region. Companies like this are a perfect fit with our state’s new Framework for Growth, and they make our state a global destination for creative businesses.”

“TTEC’s use of AI-based technology to offer on-site and remote work options for its employees is a tremendous benefit to the Kansas City region’s workforce,” said Jill McCarthy, senior vice president of corporate attraction at the Kansas City Area Development Council. “We look forward to seeing TTEC’s long-term growth and success in our region.”

London-based Manufacturer Chooses Neodesha

Sicut Enterprises has selected Neodesha as the site of its new North American manufacturing hub, projected to create 132 new full-time jobs over the next five years. Based in London, Sicut is a supplier of sustainable infrastructure products manufactured from recycled plastics using technology first developed by Rutgers University.

“Sicut is delighted to be locating its North American operations in the great state of Kansas,” said Sicut Enterprises CEO William Mainwaring. “We have found working with the state and local Neodesha officials during our due diligence process to be an extremely positive experience, with particular thanks to Ed Truelove and Jeri Hammerschmidt, who worked tirelessly to respond to all of our questions. We now look forward to establishing our manufacturing operation in Neodesha over the coming months, and to the supply of our great products right across North America.”

Sicut Enterprises Limited is the European market leader for the manufacture and supply of recycled plastic composite railroad ties. After having successfully completed a range of demanding tests with U.S. Class 1 Railroads, the company now is expanding into North America for the first time. The company evaluated sites in multiple states before selecting Kansas, purchasing an existing building in Neodesha.

“Sicut’s new manufacturing hub will create over 130 good-paying manufacturing jobs and generate significant investment for Neodesha and the entire Southeast region,” said Gov. Kelly. “Our ability to recruit companies like Sicut to put down roots, proves that with our central location and world-class workforce, Kansas can compete for jobs and businesses around the globe.”

