SmartAction Relocating Corporate HQ To Texas

SmartAction, an artificial intelligence (AI) software company, will relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles County, CA to Fort Worth, TX. SmartAction provides AI-based services to businesses across a broad range of industries including financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality and utilities.

Completion of the move is contingent upon final approval by the Fort Worth City Council. Once approved, SmartAction will bring 81 full-time positions to Fort Worth, including sales, marketing, information technology, and software engineering positions.

SmartAction will be the first technology company to receive the Chapter 380 Economic Development Program Grant. Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code allows the Fort Worth city council to establish and administer programs granting business loans or public money in the interest of promoting economic development.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the thriving community of Fort Worth,” said Gary Davis, CEO of SmartAction. “This move will further create growth and opportunities enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their demands. We are grateful for the support and collaborative efforts from the local community in Fort Worth as we finalized this project.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome another tech company to Fort Worth,” said Chris Strayer, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. “Fort Worth continues to maintain a competitive edge as a tech hub over other U.S. cities. We are proud of all that our city has to offer in talent, culture, and business-friendly policies.”

“Fort Worth welcomes the announcement of SmartAction’s corporate relocation and the excellent job opportunities it brings to Fort Worth,” said Robert Sturns, economic development director for the City of Fort Worth. “We are also excited to see a tech company of this caliber moving into our city, further demonstrating Fort Worth’s attractiveness and business-friendly environment.”

In a study by the CompTIA trade group, North Texas ranked second on a list of the best tech towns in the U.S., with both Silicon Valley and San Francisco slipping in the third annual ranking.

SmartAction is the latest among a series of companies that have moved their headquarters from California to Texas, including NRG Energy and tech companies Skipcart, Matthews International and SafeRide Health.

