Israel-Based Aerospace Company Relocating Operations To Oklahoma

TAT Technologies Ltd., an Israeli aerospace company, plans to relocate its thermal components activities from Israel to Tulsa, OK. TAT is the world’s largest independent manufacturing/repair company of thermal components for the aviation industry and also the parent company of Tulsa-based Limco Airepair.

As part of this foreign direct investment, the company will expand Limco Airepair, Inc. which focuses on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of thermal components. In addition to the local expansion, TAT will relocate its heat exchanger components manufacturing activities, specializing in original equipment manufacturing (OEM) of thermal components, from Israel to Tulsa. The company also plans to establish a new global research & development center within its Tulsa campus.

“As we continue to deploy our thermal components strategy, our planned investment in Tulsa will form one of the largest and leading independent thermal components facilities for aerospace and defense industries with full life cycle support to our customers from Research and Development to design, manufacturing and aftermarket support,” said Igal Zamir, TAT’s president and CEO.

The new facility and the planned investments in technologies and human resources will enable TAT to leverage synergies, improve efficiency and provide better value to its customers. The project is expected to add over 300 new jobs to the Tulsa metro area. The company plans to work with local CareerTech campuses to recruit welders and other necessary technical trades.

“I am thrilled to welcome TAT Technologies to Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “Our aerospace sector continues to grow and this announcement is even more exciting as it includes the growth of one of our own – Limco. Oklahoma is a premier location for aerospace operations and I am proud that TAT has chosen our state for this investment.”

“Limco has been a staple of Tulsa’s aerospace and aviation maintenance hub for decades; today we’re excited to announce their expansion while also welcoming TAT to Tulsa,” said Geoff Camp, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, State Director for Aerospace and Defense. “TAT realized what aerospace and defense companies around the world are noticing; Oklahoma provides them unbeatable business economics, unmatched access to appropriately skilled talent and an extremely supportive environment to operate a successful business. We look forward to supporting their transition and helping them prosper in Tulsa.”

“TAT Technologies’ decision to relocate to Tulsa and Limco’s subsequent expansion are major wins for the Tulsa region and come at a critical time in northeast Oklahoma’s economic recovery,” says Arthur Jackson, SVP of Economic Development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Limco’s long-standing investment in Tulsa has been integral to the growth and success of our aerospace industry, and we are excited with their decision to bring new investment, high-quality jobs and innovation to northeast Oklahoma. This announcement highlights the renewed focus of Tulsa’s Future in supporting the region’s existing businesses as an essential part of our work at the Chamber, and we look forward to assisting both Limco and TAT Technologies during this process.”

TAT’s customers include companies such as Boeing, Embraer, Collins, Lockheed Martin, and airliners such as Delta, Lufthansa, KLM and others.

