Industrial Parks: Purposefully Constructed For Business Success

Tomball, TX, located just 30 miles north of Houston at the nexus of bustling commerce and small-town charm, is drawing the attention of businesses far and wide. Featuring strategically designed business centers, principled economic ideals and a clear vision for sustained growth, Tomball has established a robust climate for businesses to thrive. Tomball’s plentiful resources and commitment to business-friendly values, thanks to several strategic initiatives, make it the perfect place for the new and expanding business.

Among the top resources is the Tomball Business & Technology Park. The 99.5-acre Park is fully served with all utilities, provides off-site detention and is minutes from Tomball’s major highways. Operated by the Tomball Economic Development Corporation (TEDC), the Master-planned and deed-restricted light industrial park utilizes flexible lot sizes and competitive pricing to stand out.

Stand out, it does indeed, as evidenced by the growing list of companies that have decided to call the business park home. A primary goal of the TEDC is to recruit new business suitable for Tomball. The TEDC utilizes the Park’s vast resources and ideal location to showcase how Tomball can help businesses thrive.

Several companies have announced plans to locate in the Park within the past year, highlighted by the variety of industries that the companies represent. JDR Cable Systems, a subsea power cable company, just opened their United States headquarters in the Park. Popular e-commerce jewelry company, Kinsley Armelle, also decided to make the Tomball Business & Technology Park its corporate headquarters, moving into its facility in January. Finally, CCJ Collaborations has started construction on their highly anticipated brewery inside the Park. Scheduled to be completed later this year, the brewery will add an exciting food, beverage and entertainment option.

The Park’s diverse nature is also on display through its international representation. Canadian-based Packers Plus Energy Services, French-based SUEZ Water and Technologies Solutions, and United Kingdom-based JDR Cable Systems, which is owned by Poland-based TFKable Group, are tenants from across the globe.

Growth in the Tomball Business & Technology Park has coincided with Tomball’s increasing level of connectivity. Easier than ever to reach Tomball, thanks to numerous road projects, businesses can access the growing region and world.

Due to the expanded Tomball Parkway and recently completed Grand Parkway, along with nearby Beltway 8 and Interstate 45, Tomball businesses can quickly reach key transportation hubs. The Tomball Business & Technology Park is half an hour from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and less than an hour to Port Houston, each among the nation’s busiest air and seaports.

David Wayne Hooks Airport, just five miles from Tomball, gives businesses a nearby option for chartered flights and fixed-based operator (FBO) services.

Building on the draw of shovel-ready land and modern transportation, businesses located in Tomball have access to attractive incentives at a local, state and federal level. The City of Tomball utilizes a popular tax abatement program to stimulate economic growth. Reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the City’s tax abatements can be for up to 100% for a period up to 10 years. Several projects in the Tomball Business & Technology Park have been recipients of these abatements.

The TEDC provides financial assistance to qualifying expanding, new or relocating companies in the form of cash grants for projects that create or retain jobs. Additionally, the TEDC assists with infrastructure expenditures, such as streets and roads; sewer, gas and electric utilities; and site improvements. The State of Texas incentivizes new business investment through the Texas Enterprise Zone Program and the Texas Enterprise Fund.

In order to meet the growing demand of businesses looking to make the move to Tomball and to diversify the available offerings, the TEDC has purchased South Live Oak Industrial Park. The 6.2-acre development located directly off Main Street near Old Town Tomball offers a central location near Tomball’s cultural hub.

Currently outfit with two industrial warehouses totaling more than 41,000 square-feet, the TEDC is working with an architect on designs to transform the Park and adjacent property into a master-planned, mixed-use development. South Live Oak Industrial Park’s development will continue to promote the vast investment occurring in Old Town Tomball.

To handle the ongoing and expected growth in Tomball’s industrial parks, Tomball stakeholders are working to make sure that a capable workforce greets arriving businesses. Outlined by its strategic plan, the TEDC partners with Tomball Independent School District, one of the highest rated districts in the state, and Lone Star College, the second largest community college system in Texas.

By hosting events like Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) camps and career fairs, students are exposed to real-world experiences and opportunities to prepare them for careers in Tomball. With Tomball’s population expected to nearly double in the next decade, the workforce pipeline will continue to expand and diversify.

Paired with small-town charm and historic roots, Tomball’s carefully constructed industrial parks, accessible location, business-friendly incentives and talented workforce create an environment appealing to all businesses. Through strategic planning, the TEDC and local leadership are committed to furthering Tomball’s strong business atmosphere. Find out more about the Tomball Business & Technology Park, South Live Oak Industrial Park and all of Tomball’s assets at the newly updated website.

