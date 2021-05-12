Hilmar Cheese Company Bringing 247 New Jobs To Kansas

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. plans to invest $460 million to build a major production facility in Dodge City, KS. The project is expected to create 247 new full-time jobs, with significant plans for further expansion in the future.

“Hilmar’s decision to invest in Dodge City will truly be transformational for Southwest Kansas, and I am thrilled to welcome this world-class company to our state,” said Governor Laura Kelly said. “Dodge City and Southwest Kansas are perfect for this new facility because of its proximity to high-quality producers and a top-notch workforce. It’s great to see another major food manufacturer recognizing the benefits of locating in Kansas, and I’m grateful to Hilmar for putting their trust in our state as the best place for their investment.”

Founded in 1984, Hilmar Cheese Company is one of the world’s largest producers of high quality cheese and whey products. Hilmar is the latest prominent food manufacturer in a long line of prestigious companies within the industry investing in Kansas since January 2019, along with Schwan’s Company, Pretzels LLC, Empirical Foods and others.

“Kansas is rapidly becoming the food production capital of the world, and we’re honored to welcome Hilmar to our state’s business community,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Dodge City and Southwest Kansas are experiencing a boom in investment thanks to a strong and strategic partnership between the state and local officials. Congratulations to Dodge City, Southwest Kansas and Hilmar on a terrific win.”

According to the company, Hilmar Cheese also is committed to being an industry leader in sustainability, which matches Dodge City’s commitment to the same goal.

“One of the biggest advantages for both Hilmar Cheese and Dodge City is the cohesive nature of our sustainability efforts,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez. “They have a standing commitment to being stewards of the environment much like Dodge City, and through this mutually beneficial partnership, we will be able to further use our wastewater for crop irrigation and biogas production.”

“We greatly appreciate the warm welcome from the State of Kansas and the City of Dodge City officials whose values of integrity and excellence closely align with ours,” said CEO and President of Hilmar Cheese Company David Ahlem. “Dodge City gives us many opportunities including a local and skilled labor force, a supportive and expanding agricultural region, and an excellent transportation network that allows us to easily reach our expanding markets. We’re really happy with our decision and excited about becoming a part of this outstanding community.”

