GreyOrange Locating Global Headquarters In Georgia

GreyOrange is investing more than $1 million to relocate its global headquarters to metro Atlanta. The global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled software and robotics for fulfillment automation will create 200 additional jobs in the area.

“Atlanta is internationally known as a ‘supply chain city’ due to the infrastructure, university support, and leading companies headquartered in the metropolitan area,” said Chief Operating Officer of GreyOrange Jeff Cashman. “Atlanta is the perfect environment to accelerate the evolution and growth of GreyOrange as we continue to innovate intelligent fulfillment concepts for our global customers.”

The company’s new international headquarters in Roswell includes 110,000 square feet of office and warehousing space that serves as a global fulfillment center for building and shipping autonomous mobile robots. Founded in New Delhi, India, and with operations there as well as in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, GreyOrange leverages artificial intelligence and robotics to optimize fulfillment operations for companies worldwide.

“I am proud to welcome GreyOrange to our world-class list of innovative global companies that have chosen Georgia for their headquarters,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “The Peach State continues to attract high-paying jobs of the future, and we look forward to building on this success as a top supply chain hub in the years to come. I thank GreyOrange for their commitment to the Roswell community and to the state of Georgia.”

The company’s key leadership, operations, and go-to-market executives are now based in Roswell, GA, including the company’s chief executive officer, chief technology officer, chief operating officer, chief marketing officer, and vice president of global sales.

“GreyOrange’s decision to locate their global headquarters in metro Atlanta reflects the ongoing strength of our supply chain and technology ecosystem,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Our region’s e-commerce capabilities and digital supply chain focus are among the many assets that make metro Atlanta the #SupplyChainCity and an attractive choice for global technology leaders like GreyOrange.”

“We’re thrilled GreyOrange is bringing its global headquarters to the city of Roswell along with hundreds of new jobs to the area. This is a big win not only for our workforce but, more importantly, for the overall economic vitality of the community,” said Executive Director of Roswell Inc Steve Stroud. “We’re proud to have collaborated with GreyOrange, the State of Georgia, and our economic development partners to make this happen.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Emily Poole represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Roswell Inc, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“GreyOrange’s decision to move their global headquarters to Georgia is yet another example of the state’s long-term investments in our logistics infrastructure continuing to pay off,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I’m confident that by moving their hub here, GreyOrange will be even better equipped to help their international clients streamline processes and fulfill orders even faster.”

Want to learn more about Georgia corporate expansion?

Considering Georgia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.