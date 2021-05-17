GM Investing $40M At Pontiac, Michigan Stamping Plant

General Motors has announced plans to invest $40 million at its Pontiac Stamping Plant in Michigan. The investment will be used to renovate the existing facility, and install new, highly flexible fabrication machinery and presses to support future electric vehicle production and various product applications. Renovation work will begin immediately, and GM anticipates the investment will create 20 new jobs.

The “Flex Fab” sheet metal fabricating technology will enable repeatable, custom and precise stamping, reducing costs for low-volume applications. Flex Fab will require little or no additional tooling investments to fabricate new stampings for future products.

“This investment will bring the latest in flexible, sheet metal fabrication technology to the Pontiac team,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our manufacturing capabilities create a competitive advantage for GM, and I am confident the team at Pontiac Stamping will continue delivering excellence in all areas of the business as they deploy this new equipment.”

Pontiac Stamping currently employs 191 hourly and 31 salaried employees. The plant began production in 1926 as part of the Oakland Motor Car Company and became part of the Pontiac Motor Division in 1932.

General Motors is focused on advancing an all-electric future, with the Ultium battery platform at the heart of this strategy. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

