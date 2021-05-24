Dun & Bradstreet Relocating Corporate HQ To Jacksonville, Florida

Dun & Bradstreet has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Short Hills, NJ, to Jacksonville, FL. The business data and analytics provider’s move will create 500 new high-wage jobs over the next five years and generate $75 million in capital investment.

“As we continue to make strategic investments to best position Dun & Bradstreet for long-term growth, we are honored to have the opportunity to open a new office and shift our corporate headquarters to Jacksonville,” said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Dun & Bradstreet. “Jacksonville is an attractive market to recruit and retain future, diverse talent and we look forward to building our presence in the market and creating greater opportunities for advancement for the local community.”

Established nearly 180 years ago, Dun & Bradstreet was one of the founding companies to establish the American enterprise. Its solutions support businesses of all sizes by providing proprietary and curated data and analytics to help drive informed decisions and improved outcomes. It employs more than 6,000 global employees and serves more than 137,000 clients around the world.

“Dun & Bradstreet is a global brand that could locate anywhere – and we are happy they are choosing Jacksonville,” said JAXUSA President Aundra Wallace. “The company knows we have a skilled, talented workforce that they need to continue to grow and succeed. We look forward to working with the City Council on this important project.”

According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, Dun & Bradstreet will receive $4 million in state incentives through its High-Impact Performance Initiative, and legislation will be introduced to City Council in the next two weeks for an additional $21 million in incentives.

The addition of Jacksonville advances Dun & Bradstreet’s global hub strategy to bring together the best talent from around the world to drive innovation and deliver solutions that meet the needs of its clients, partners and stakeholders.

