Auto Supply, Food, Real Estate Tech Firms Create 485 Jobs In Cincinnati

Shape Corp. will invest $41 million to expand its aluminum division, Magnode LLC, with a new facility in Trenton, OH. The expansion project will lead to the creation of 171 jobs in the Cincinnati region. The new facility will include manufacturing, inspection, and testing, and primarily focus on Shape’s aluminum extrusion and post extrusion business.

Grand Haven, MI-based Shape is a tier one automotive supplier specializing in impact energy management and lightweight body structures. Shape built upon its aluminum capabilities in 2018 by acquiring the Trenton aluminum extruder, Magnode, which was founded in 1947.

“We are beyond excited to further enrich our aluminum capabilities and working environment for our team members with Shape’s new facility in Trenton,” said Mark Butterfield, Shape’s aluminum division managing director. “Our growth in the automotive industry is driving significant opportunities to innovate for our customers, which will be optimized by the assets in the new space.”

The company decided to expand in Trenton to maintain proximity to its existing facility, and access the rich local talent base and strong infrastructure in the region. Growth in the automotive market, particularly in electric vehicle sales, is fueling Shape’s decision to expand.

The expansion will support Shape’s vision to enhance its aluminum capabilities and plays a significant role in the company’s global growth. The location of the investment is a greenfield site that will allow Shape to double its existing capacity and still have room for future expansion. The new building is a 320,000-square-foot facility on approximately 50 acres with construction to be completed in 2022, with the entire expansion expected to finish in 2025.

“Our Trenton facility’s experience in tight tolerance aluminum extrusion was just the right expertise we needed to expand our lightweight product and process portfolio beyond ultra-high strength steel roll forming, thermoplastic injection molding and composite pultrusion,” said Mark White, Shape president & CEO. “Increasing our aluminum footprint will enable us to further share our unique capabilities with our customers around the world.”

“Electric vehicle sales are projected to grow by 70% in 2021 alone, and Magnode is positioning the Cincinnati region to play a role in that growth,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. “Magnode and Sharp’s latest investment is a testament to the strength of the Cincinnati region’s talent and validates the work done by the City of Trenton and Butler County to prime the site for industrial use. The support of the Ohio Development Services Agency and JobsOhio was also vital to making this project a success.”

The City of Trenton and Butler County are working with Magnode to finalize details of the project. The State of Ohio is supporting Magnode’s growth with a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Development Services Agency, JobsOhio plans to provide assistance to the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“Magnode/Shape Corp. has been a substantial business and contributor in Trenton for more than 60 years, and we look forward to their continued presence in our community for at least 60 more as they further their expansion in the aluminum industry,” said Trenton City Manager Marcos Nichols. “In addition, we are excited that their new 50-acre site is the first purchase in our 200 Acre Phase II Trenton Industrial Park.”

Food Manufacturer Expanding In Sharonville

SugarCreek, a Midwest-based food manufacturer, will add 235 new jobs and invest $10 million at a new production facility in the city of Sharonville. The company expects to begin hiring in the second quarter of 2022 before completing renovations of the building later that year. The expansion will allow SugarCreek to grow its line of bacon-related products and meet the growing demands for its diverse food products.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in the great state of Ohio. Our very first facility opened in Washington Court House in 1966 and we are very proud to now open our seventh facility overall and fourth in Ohio,” said SugarCreek’s Chief Relationship Officer Jennifer Richardson Hutcheson “We are grateful to partner with both JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati on this project and look forward to our continued growth in the region.”

Work on the building has already begun and will include the installation of new flooring and a new drain system, as well as asbestos abatement. Once complete, the company will hire production associates, maintenance technicians, and administrative staff, expecting to add $8.5 million in new payroll.

“Growth in food manufacturing is powering the Cincinnati region’s economic recovery, employing more than 18,000 people across the region,” said Brandon Simmons, REDI Cincinnati vice president of project management. “SugarCreek’s investment is the most recent demonstration of the region’s strength in supporting food manufacturers thanks to our rich talent base and easy access to the rest of the country. Our region believes in the power of partnerships and the strong partnership between JobsOhio, the Ohio Development Services Agency, and the City of Sharonville was crucial in making this project a success.”

The announcement marks the second time in only two years that SugarCreek has expanded its presence in the Cincinnati region. SugarCreek’s planned investment and jobs commitment is contingent on the approval of the extension of an existing Job Creation Tax Credit from the State of Ohio. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“Given SugarCreek’s impressive growth and reputation, the City of Sharonville is fortunate to have them locate in our community,” said Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman. “We are looking forward to a great partnership with the company for many years to come.”

Unprecedented Demand Triggers Real Estate Tech Expansion

To meet demand for its new electronic lockbox, showing service and experience management solutions, SentriLock, LLC will add 79 new jobs over the next three years and to invest $4.3 million in the Cincinnati region. SentriLock plans to hire assembly technicians, technical support specialists, customer support specialists, and IT developers to meet its new product offering needs, which will increase its current team to almost 300 employees.

“SentriLock has grown significantly over the past two years, and we look forward to continued growth that provides exciting opportunities in our people-first culture,” said Geri Morgan, SentriLock Chief Experience Officer. “Ohio’s stable economy and business-friendly environment – and the commitment provided by JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati, and West Chester Township – make Ohio a great place to live and do business.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® – America’s largest trade association representing more than 1.4 million members – SentriLock serves more than 400,000 REALTORS®, and has powered more than 10 million home sales. In the first five months of 2021, SentriLock introduced two new real estate solutions for real estate professionals, buyers, and sellers: the SentriGuard® electronic lockbox, and the SentriKey Showing Service®, the industry’s only combined lockbox and showing service solution for managing home showings, property access, and client communication.

In preparation for product demand and the ongoing development of innovative technology features for both products, Sentrilock recently added an eight-person assembly team. The company will expand its facility by 15,000 square feet to accommodate lockbox assembly, storage, and shipping, as well as the addition of customer support and software development talent.

SentriLock’s expansion will be supported by an Ohio Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Development Services Agency. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“Companies like SentriLock are thriving in West Chester due to investments in infrastructure, access and quality workforce,” said West Chester Township Administrator Larry D. Burks. “SentriLock’s new investment is welcomed and demonstrates the value companies find in West Chester where families grow and businesses prosper.”

