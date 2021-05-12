Amazon Investing $100M In North Carolina Distribution Operation

Amazon.com will launch a state-of-the-art import processing center in Smithfield, NC, creating more than 500 jobs. The Seattle-based e-retailer’s 620,000-square-foot cross-dock warehousing facility is expected to launch operations in 2022, and will receive products into the company’s fulfillment network and ready them for shipment to consumers.

“North Carolina is great for business, and Amazon is excited to continue its growth and investment with a new cross-dock facility in Smithfield,” said Courtney Johnson Norman, a spokesman for the company. “North Carolina has an incredible workforce that has been vital to our ability to serve our customers across the region. The new jobs in Smithfield will provide competitive pay and comprehensive benefits on day one along with opportunities for professional growth and career development for those looking to build better and brighter futures.”

Since 2010, Amazon has created over 27,000 full- and part-time jobs in North Carolina and invested more than $2.1 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees. Amazon currently operates five fulfillment and sort centers in North Carolina, along with five delivery stations, one Air Gateway, 15 Whole Foods Market locations, one Amazon Hub Locker+ locations, two Prime Now Hubs and a wind farm.

“Amazon has found a home in North Carolina and we are excited about this latest announcement for Smithfield,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our world-class workforce is ready to step up and make the new, state-of-the-art facility a strong link in the company’s supply chain.”

“Amazon’s selection of Johnston County for this important new facility will bring accessible job opportunities, local tax-base and economic diversification to Smithfield and beyond, and it marks a major win for our community,” said Chad Stewart, chairman of the Johnston County Board of Commissioners. “We welcome the arrival of this game- changing company and are deeply grateful for the positive impact it will make here.”

“This is a historic day for the Town of Smithfield,” said Mayor Andy Moore. “By welcoming Amazon here, we have embarked on a new era of growth, with an immediate impact on job creation, and a ripple effect on every aspect of our local economy. We are excited to welcome Amazon to Smithfield and know they will be a wonderful addition to our community.”

Amazon’s arrival comes only three years after Chris Johnson, director of the Johnston County Office of Economic Development, and other local leaders embarked on their vision for West Smithfield Industrial Park, which included shovel-ready certification by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).

“The extensive economic impact of this new facility will benefit all our county’s residents,” explained Johnson. “Like all the most impactful projects, this one called for collaboration and hard work among a team of public and private leaders from inside the county and beyond. I’m incredibly grateful for the dedication of all our partners and allies in making this exciting announcement possible.”

