Robinson Manufacturing Invests $15 In Tennessee Expansion

Robinson Manufacturing is expanding its operations in Dayton, TN, creating 91 new jobs. Due to increased demand, the clothing manufacturing and distribution company is investing $15 million to build a new warehouse and distribution space in Rhea County. The company manufactures, decorates, warehouses and distributes apparel for customers around the world.

“Robinson Manufacturing Company is proud to be able to expand our operations in Rhea County where it all started in 1927,” said Patrick Robinson, president, Robinson Manufacturing Company. “Our deep roots in the generations of the people of Rhea County is the foundation of our success. We certainly look forward to our future as well as continuing to provide jobs for our great community.”

Robinson Manufacturing has remained family owned and operated since it was founded in 1927. Throughout its history, the company has manufactured apparel for a wide range of distribution, including nearly 90 percent of its production on World War II efforts in the 1940s.

“I congratulate Robinson Manufacturing on its expansion in Rhea County and am proud to partner with a company that has had roots in Tennessee for nearly 100 years,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Job creation in rural communities is crucial to our state’s economic success, and I thank Robinson Manufacturing for creating these 91 new jobs.”

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 80 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in 10,500 job commitments and $3.2 billion in capital investment.

“Supporting projects in our at-risk and distressed counties is a priority for TNECD, and Robinson Manufacturing’s investment is an indicator of healthy growth in Rhea County,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Companies have invested more than $9.5 billion in our rural counties over the last five years, and we are fortunate to add this additional investment in Rhea County. We’re grateful to Rhea Economic Tourism Council, the city of Dayton and Rhea County who helped bring this project to fruition.”

