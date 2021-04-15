Rethinking The Global Supply Chain, Plus Reshoring

RESHORING: BRINGING MORE MANUFACTURING JOBS TO THE U.S. THAN FDI

The disruption of the global supply chain for critically needed medical supplies during the pandemic—and the ongoing decoupling of the symbiotic manufacturing, financial and trading relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China—have accelerated the reshoring of manufacturing to the United States and given new momentum to the trend toward localization of supply chains.

[Early in the pandemic, China diverted exports of surgical masks and other PPE to its local governments and hospitals, leaving foreign purchasers without supplies. Along with India, China is also a major source for the active ingredients that go into making drugs, including antibiotics and pain medicines. China is the largest supplier of rare earth minerals that are critical to manufacturing electronics and weapons components; in the past it threatened to ban the export of rare earths, and, more recently, has proposed new export curbs for these vital materials.]

Disruptions in the global movement of critical goods during the pandemic—including a shortage of semiconductor chips that has forced large portions of U.S. automotive production to shut down—prompted President Biden last month to issue an executive order requiring his administration to review critical supply chains with the aim of bolstering U.S. manufacturing. Biden ordered yearlong reviews of six sectors and a 100-day review of four classes of products where American manufacturers rely on imports: semiconductors, high-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and their active ingredients, and critical minerals and strategic materials, like rare earths. Additional actions to strengthen those supply chains would depend on the vulnerabilities that were identified, officials said.

“We are going to get out of the business of reacting to supply chain crises as they arise and get into the business of preventing future supply chain problems,” Peter Harrell, the White House’s senior director for international economics and competitiveness, told reporters at a Feb. 24 news briefing.

Coincidentally, Feb. 24 also was the date of our BF Webinar Series presentation of Bringing Your Supply Chain Home, with Reshoring Initiative Founder and CEO Harry Moser. The Reshoring Initiative made major news in November, when it reported that the number of U.S. manufacturing jobs that resulted from reshoring in 2020 had surged past the total generated by foreign direct investment for the first time in seven years.

According to Reshoring Initiative estimates, nearly 69,000 manufacturing jobs were reshored to the U.S. in 2020, while foreign direct investment only yielded about 42,000 manufacturing jobs in the U.S. The long-term trend put this shift in starker terms: after moving in tandem for almost a decade, the level of reshored jobs surged up by 45 percent while the FDI-related jobs went down by 40 percent. Moser said that the pandemic was cited as the primary motivation for reshoring decisions by 60 percent of respondents to Reshoring Initiative surveys; a June 2020 survey of 750 North American manufacturing firms found 69 percent were likely or extremely likely to reshore overseas operations.

“A big part of the surge in reshoring in 2020 was COVID-related, involving PPE. Hundreds of companies have started up in the U.S. to make masks, gloves and gowns, and companies are beginning to make pharmaceuticals that were dependent on overseas suppliers. But many companies [are now saying] I saw what happened in the medical field, we’re just as dependent as they are [on overseas suppliers], that could happen to us, so let’s bring some of our sourcing back to the United States,” Moser said.

CAUSE AND EFFECT BETWEEN TRADE DEFICITS AND THE REDUCTION IN U.S. MANUFACTURING EMPLOYMENT

From 1970 until the end of the Great Recession in the middle of the last decade, manufacturing’s percentage of U.S. employment plummeted from 27 percent and bottomed out at 9 percent.

Although it’s hard to believe in 2021 that the United States’ balance of trade ever ran a surplus in our favor, that was the case until the middle of the 1970s. In the 1980s, U.S. trade deficits began to balloon as manufacturing began a mass migration to cheaper labor markets overseas (primarily in Asia) and U.S. consumers welcomed lower-priced goods made by China and other foreign producers. In recent years, the deficit in the U.S. trade balance has averaged about $800 billion annually.

As Moser starkly illustrated during his presentation, the decline in U.S. manufacturing jobs corresponded closely to the growth of the U.S. trade deficit, with imports far exceeding exports. “There’s a very high correlation, actually a very clear cause and effect [between the trade imbalance and the drop in U.S. manufacturing employment]. Most economists who go back and study this conclude that the largest cause of drop in U.S. manufacturing employment was due to offshoring,” Moser said.

A key factor now tilting supply chain decisions to reshoring has been consistently rising labor costs in China. Chinese wages have risen 10-15 percent a year during the first two decades of the new century. Moser attributes this to a labor shortage, resulting from the Chinese government’s one child policy, which prohibited parents from having more than one child.

“The Chinese workforce is dropping at a rate of 2-3 million per year. The supply of labor is going down while the demand goes up because they’ve had phenomenal growth, therefore the price of labor goes up.”

The labor cost (in U.S. dollars) for Chinese products is now five times higher than it was 20 years ago.

“Work was starting to flow out of China even before the pandemic and the trade war,” Moser said. “The trade war and COVID have accelerated that trend.”

Productivity also has become a key driver of reshoring decisions, with increased use of automation in the U.S. helping to offset higher labor costs.

Moser said that “nearshoring”—bringing manufacturing back from China and relocating it to Mexico—is a better outcome than leaving these jobs overseas because U.S. imports from Mexico have an estimated 40 percent U.S. content, while imports from China only contain about five percent U.S. content.

In several forums, Moser has stressed that restoring U.S. competitiveness will take much more than rising labor costs in China. He says U.S. costs versus offshore competition needs to be reduced by 20 percent. We need a lower dollar to spur exports and we need to encourage more students to pursue engineering or STEM-oriented degrees.