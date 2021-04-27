Ports & FTZs Industry Locations: Free And Easy Trading At Ports Of Entry

Merchandise imported under bond may be admitted to a FTZ for the purpose of satisfying a legal requirement of exporting the merchandise. For instance, merchandise may be admitted into a zone to satisfy any exportation requirement of the Tariff Act of 1930, or an exportation requirement of any other Federal law (and many state laws) insofar as the agency charged with its enforcement deems it so.

There are over 230 Foreign-Trade Zones and nearly 400 subzones in the United States. A subzone is an area approved by the Foreign Trade Zone Board for use by a specific company, which can enjoy all the same benefits as foreign-trade zone companies. Subzones are located outside existing general-purpose sites within 60 miles of the port of entry.

MEETING THE PANDEMIC’S CHALLENGE AT THE PORT OF BALTIMORE

COVID-19 has not stopped the Port of Baltimore.

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s state-owned, public marine terminals opened 2021 in impressive fashion, with all categories posting significant increases over 2020 lows during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, two categories—cars/light trucks and roll on/roll off farm and construction equipment—showed year-over-year gains of more than 20 percent in January 2021 compared to pre-pandemic numbers in January 2020.

January saw continued increases for cars/light trucks, general cargo, containers and roll on/roll off machinery compared to the COVID-19 low points in May and June. The cars and light truck category saw 44,697 units in January, an increase of 153.3 percent over a low point in May 2020 and a triple-digit percentage increase for the sixth consecutive month.

Roll on/roll off equipment, with 62,967 tons, was up in January by 27.5 percent over its low point in June 2020, while general cargo, at 879,256 tons, was up 19.8 percent compared to its June 2020 low—both of those represent the seventh consecutive month for double-digit percentage gains. The container category, with 50,674 boxes, was up 6.9 percent against its June low.

Compared to January 2020, the January 2021 figures in the roll on/roll off category were up 20.8 percent, while cars/light trucks were up 20.2 percent year-over-year. Containers were down 7.3 percent compared to January 2020 due to inclement weather delays that pushed some scheduled January arrivals into February.

“Starting off 2021, we are very encouraged with how our key cargos are performing,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) Executive Director William P. Doyle. “New car purchases are up and the agriculture equipment market is improving which has helped our roll on/roll off business. The Port of Baltimore’s location near so many distribution, fulfillment and sorting centers makes it an ideal port to handle the rise in e-commerce purchasing we’ve seen during the pandemic. Though COVID-19 still impacts our industry, we have a lot of good signs showing this year.”

Even during this extremely challenging time, the Port of Baltimore continues to gain new business, as well as increased business from existing customers. The Port’s recent volume includes 17 “ad hoc” ship calls from mid-July 2020 through mid-March, totaling nearly 18,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers. Ad hoc ships are vessels that were diverted to Baltimore that were not on a regularly scheduled service.

In February, the first ship under the Port’s new contract with the Metsa Group of Finland and Logistec Corporation arrived. The multi-year pact is consolidating Metsa’s Mid-Atlantic volumes through Baltimore, with carriers Spliethoff Group and Royal Wagenborg servicing this business. The contract will generate hundreds of jobs and increase Metsa’s footprint at the Port, utilizing warehousing structures that have been underused or vacant for years. Metsa is bringing more than 370,000 tons of rolled paper to Maryland, used to produce materials such as corrugated cardboard boxes and other e-commerce packaging.

As part of the Port’s continuing public-private partnership (P3) with Ports America Chesapeake, construction for a second, 50-foot-deep berth at the Seagirt Marine Terminal is moving forward. The additional berth will allow the Port to handle two ultra-large ships simultaneously. Four additional Neo-Panamax cranes are scheduled to arrive this summer and will be operational later this year. The growing container business accentuates the need for the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project in Baltimore, which will accommodate double-stacked rail cars to move cargo to and from the Port. That project is benefiting from public-private investment between the federal government, Maryland, CSX and others.

The Port of Baltimore is also moving forward with growth and expansion projects. Berths at the Dundalk Marine Terminal are being reconstructed to accommodate today’s larger ro/ro machinery and heavy equipment. Construction to remake Baltimore’s Howard Street Tunnel to fit double-stacked container trains will begin this year with double-stacked train availability in 2024 which will complement the Seagirt expansion. Big things are happening in Baltimore.

54-MILE MEGAPORT IN SOUTH LOUISIANA

The Port of South Louisiana is located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, sprawling along 54 miles of the Lower Mississippi River. As one of the largest tonnage ports in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of South Louisiana is not only the highest grain exporter in the United States (over 50 percent of the nation’s grain is exported via the Port of South Louisiana), it is also ranked third in both exports and imports.

With over 36 million short tons of crude oil imports per year, three major oil refineries and 11 petrochemical manufacturing facilities, the Port of South Louisiana has been ranked the number two energy transfer port in the nation. The Port also operates the most active Foreign Trade Zone (#124) in the country. With 15 zones, it received over $51.8 billion in merchandise and facilitated the employment of over 7,200 in 2018.