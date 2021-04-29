Netflix Expanding In Canada With Toronto Office

Streaming giant Netflix is opening a new corporate office in Toronto, with the goal of expanding its commitment to working with Canadian talent. Building on the success of Canadian shows such as Schitt’s Creek, Blown Away and Anne with an E, Netflix will work with Canadian creators to bring stories from Canada to the world.

“As we grow our business and presence all across Canada, we’re excited that Toronto will be our first local office,” said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We’re looking forward to opening our doors and building on the great work we’ve started with our creative partners to bring more Canadian artists and stories to the world.”

“In very difficult times this is the kind of news that gives us hope! We have been working hard to make sure Netflix’s new Canadian office would be in Toronto,” said Mayor John Tory. “We put together a bid book in days to make the case for Netflix to locate here and engage with our creative industry. Our pitch was clear – Toronto is a film friendly city which welcomes and celebrates the screen industry, the quality and diversity of our talent pool is second to none, and we have a robust and ever expanding production and post-production industry.

“I want to thank Netflix for making the right choice for their company and for our city,” Mayor Tory continued. “This has been a tough year for Toronto and all cities, all businesses, and all residents but today’s news is one more example of our determination to help sectors get through the pandemic, to protect and grow jobs in our city, and to make sure we come back stronger than ever.”

Prior to this announcement, Toronto was already home of one of Netflix’s two Canadian Production Hubs. Through the hub, Toronto’s crews have been essential to the success of international productions such as Jupiter’s Legacy, The Umbrella Academy and The Queen’s Gambit. Netflix has contributed substantially to the development of Toronto’s infrastructure and workforce.

Netflix spends over $200 million a year on shows in Toronto. Since 2017, Netflix has invested in $2.5 billion in productions in Canada.

“We’re proud of Toronto’s artists, animators, actors and crew, and their collective creative impact,” said Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto Danforth), Chair of the Film, Television and Digital Media Advisory Board. “There are many more talented Toronto performers and crew for Netflix to discover, creators to work with, and authentic Canadian stories to tell. We’re excited for future collaboration with Netflix.”

In 2019, the film, television and digital media sector contributed $2.2 billion to Toronto’s economy and employed more than 30,000 people. The film and television industry has adapted to COVID-19 regulations, with robust health and safety guidelines and will be a driver of ongoing economic recovery in 2021 and beyond.

“Toronto’s Film and TV sector has been thriving and growing and an increasing number of productions are choosing our city for their next project,” said Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre) Chair of the City’s Economic and Community Development Committee. “In 2019, the sector employed more than 30,000 people and contributed $2.2 billion to Toronto’s economy. Thanks to our partnerships with industry leaders such as Netflix, the local industry has completely rebounded – operating at pre-pandemic levels – and is on track to have another record-setting year in 2021.”

