Milwaukee Tool To Create 1,200 Jobs In Mississippi

Milwaukee Tool will expand its footprint in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Grenada, MS. Anticipated to open in late 2022, the new facility will accommodate increased capacity for the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. With this facility, Brookfield, WI-based Milwaukee has committed to creating 1,200 jobs in the region: 800 will be at the new Grenada facility and the remaining 400 will be across its existing Mississippi locations.

“Our new Grenada facility, as well as our ongoing investments in U.S. operations and manufacturing, will allow us to continue to serve our distribution partners and users with the speed, agility, and unparalleled levels of innovation that they’ve come to expect from Milwaukee Tool,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President. “We’re thrilled to continue expanding our presence in Mississippi, where we have been fortunate to attract, retain, and recruit some of the best talent in the country. The bookends to our success continue to be our people and our culture.”

Milwaukee will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of its new 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. During the last decade, the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010, to more than 2,343 in 2020.

“When an industry leader such as Milwaukee Tool chooses to grow its footprint in Mississippi by building a new manufacturing facility – in addition to its existing facilities – it sends a strong message to the world that we take business seriously and work hard to ensure companies’ long-term success in our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This newest investment by Milwaukee Tool in Grenada County will benefit the region and its 800 new employees well into the future, just as Milwaukee Tool once again will benefit from having the best workforce in the nation producing the high-quality tools and accessories for which the company is known around the world.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building construction. Grenada County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“The partnership between Milwaukee Tool and Mississippi continues to strengthen through this new manufacturing location in Grenada County,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. “The region’s talented workforce and robust transportation network make Grenada an ideal location for this new facility, and the commitment of 400 additional new Milwaukee Tool jobs within the company’s existing locations reflects the great business climate Mississippi provides. MDA thanks the teams at the Greater Grenada Partnership, Grenada County, Delta Strong, Tallahatchie Valley Electric and the Tennessee Valley Authority for their hard work in bringing these new operations and jobs to our great state.”

“Long-term economic advancement is the core mission of the Greater Grenada Partnership,” said Matthew Harrison, Greater Grenada Partnership CEO. “As a world-renowned brand, the Milwaukee Tool company is set to bring quality careers and significant capital investment to Grenada County. We are proud to support a project that will measurably move the economic needle in our region and state.”

In the last five years, Milwaukee has invested $368 million in domestic expansion projects and now employs 5,500 people in the U.S.

Currently, the company has manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences in Greenwood, Olive Branch, and Jackson, MS, as well as in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI, and Greenwood, IN. In 2020, the company announced plans for a new hand tool manufacturing plant in West Bend, WI, which is anticipated to open in 2022.

Want to learn more about Mississippi corporate expansion?

Considering Mississippi for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Mississippi economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.